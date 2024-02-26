Sean Bailey Exits Walt Disney Studios, Searchlight’s David Greenbaum to Replace

A major shake-up has just happened at Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that effective immediately, Sean Bailey, the president of Walt Disney Studios, is departing after fifteen years.
- Bailey helped create the current live-action animation remake trend within Disney.
- He began his career producing Tron Legacy and will stay on to produce Tron: Ares.
- Bailey will be replaced with Searchlight’s co-President David Greenbaum, whose new title will be President, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.
What They’re Saying:
- David Greenbaum: “I want to thank Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for the extraordinary opportunity to continue the legacy of fabled and groundbreaking storytelling at both Disney and 20th Century – it’s an honor and responsibility I don’t take lightly, and I’m eager to get to work with Steve Asbell and the teams. At the same time, the last 14 years working alongside and in partnership with my dear friend and colleague Matthew Greenfield have been unforgettable – Searchlight and the incredible team there remain the gold standard for quality in our business, and I look forward to watching their continued success in the years to come.”
- Sean Bailey: “These 15 years at Disney have been an incredible journey, but the time is right for a new chapter. I’m deeply grateful to my exceptional team and proud of the slate and history we’ve built together. I joined Disney while producing Tron: Legacy, so it seems fitting that I will have the opportunity to work on the latest Tron as I depart. I wish Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and all my amazing colleagues the very best for a bright future.”