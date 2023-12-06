Storyliving by Disney Announces Asteria, A New Residential Community Coming to North Carolina

Storyliving by Disney announces plans for Asteria, a new residential community located near Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What’s Happening:

Storyliving by Disney Asteria

The Asteria community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. Homes in the community will be built by select home builders with sales anticipated to begin by 2027.

The community will come to life on 1,500 acres in the heart of North Carolina’s picturesque Chatham County. Ideally situated in the town of Pittsboro, residents will have access to metropolitan amenities with the charm of a small town.

Plans call for more than 4,000 residential units including single-family and multi-family homes, with some home sites specifically designated for 55+ adults.

The Asteria community will be part of the larger, award-winning Chatham Park

The Asteria community will offer future residents a unique lifestyle thanks to distinctive Disney placemaking.

A range of home styles will line quaint streets leading to a mix of community amenities designed to showcase the area’s surrounding natural beauty.

Aligning with Chatham Park’s commitment to open green space and to encourage exploration, the community will feature acres of neighborhood parks and miles of beautiful walking and biking trails where residents can connect with the outdoors.

Asteria community homeowners will become part of a club with amenities planned to include a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, community garden and plenty of outdoor space for lawn games, events and fire pits.

The club will feature enrichment programming only Disney can deliver. Some of the experiences under consideration include storytelling dinners inspired by Disney tales, lessons with Disney artists and family fun days with Disney-themed activities.

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has spent significant time researching, visiting and immersing themselves in the region to develop the Asteria community’s unique theme. Influenced by the nearby universities in the famed Research Triangle, the community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – a place for exploring and learning.

The Asteria community is the second announced Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. following the Cotino community, which is currently under development in Rancho Mirage, California. Pre-sales appointments for home buying in the Cotino community are now underway. Additional Storyliving by Disney locations are under exploration.

Vibrant Storyliving by Disney new-home communities will be infused with the company’s special brand of magic.

Each community is thoughtfully designed with creative guidance from Disney Imagineers who take inspiration from the region’s history, community and landscape to create a one-of-a-kind place that inspires residents to write their next chapter.

The legendary Disney placemaking and attention to detail within each community are complemented by renowned guest service delivered by Disney cast members.

Asteria, a Storyliving by Disney community, is in the very early stages of planning. Additional information including details on future homes in the community will be released as they become available.

Those interested in more information or in joining the community’s email list can visit Storylivingbydisney.com/asteria

What They’re Saying: