Storyliving by Disney Announces Asteria, A New Residential Community Coming to North Carolina

What’s Happening:
- Storyliving by Disney announces plans for Asteria, a new residential community located near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Inspired by the spirit of discovery, the Asteria community is being designed to encourage exploration of the region’s natural beauty and spark life-long learning.
- The Asteria community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. Homes in the community will be built by select home builders with sales anticipated to begin by 2027.
- The community will come to life on 1,500 acres in the heart of North Carolina’s picturesque Chatham County. Ideally situated in the town of Pittsboro, residents will have access to metropolitan amenities with the charm of a small town.
- Plans call for more than 4,000 residential units including single-family and multi-family homes, with some home sites specifically designated for 55+ adults.
- The Asteria community will be part of the larger, award-winning Chatham Park master-planned community by Preston Development Company, co-founded by Julian “Bubba” Rawl and Tim Smith.
- The Asteria community will offer future residents a unique lifestyle thanks to distinctive Disney placemaking.
- A range of home styles will line quaint streets leading to a mix of community amenities designed to showcase the area’s surrounding natural beauty.
- Aligning with Chatham Park’s commitment to open green space and to encourage exploration, the community will feature acres of neighborhood parks and miles of beautiful walking and biking trails where residents can connect with the outdoors.
- Asteria community homeowners will become part of a club with amenities planned to include a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, community garden and plenty of outdoor space for lawn games, events and fire pits.
- The club will feature enrichment programming only Disney can deliver. Some of the experiences under consideration include storytelling dinners inspired by Disney tales, lessons with Disney artists and family fun days with Disney-themed activities.
- The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has spent significant time researching, visiting and immersing themselves in the region to develop the Asteria community’s unique theme. Influenced by the nearby universities in the famed Research Triangle, the community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – a place for exploring and learning.
- The Asteria community is the second announced Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. following the Cotino community, which is currently under development in Rancho Mirage, California. Pre-sales appointments for home buying in the Cotino community are now underway. Additional Storyliving by Disney locations are under exploration.
- Vibrant Storyliving by Disney new-home communities will be infused with the company’s special brand of magic.
- Each community is thoughtfully designed with creative guidance from Disney Imagineers who take inspiration from the region’s history, community and landscape to create a one-of-a-kind place that inspires residents to write their next chapter.
- The legendary Disney placemaking and attention to detail within each community are complemented by renowned guest service delivered by Disney cast members.
- Asteria, a Storyliving by Disney community, is in the very early stages of planning. Additional information including details on future homes in the community will be released as they become available.
- Those interested in more information or in joining the community’s email list can visit Storylivingbydisney.com/asteria.
What They’re Saying:
- Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses: “The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast. Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery.”
- Julian “Bubba” Rawl, Co-founder of Preston Development Company: “For nearly 15 years, Chatham Park has set the standard for innovative growth and thoughtful planning. We feel an extraordinary sense of responsibility to our residents and the broader community with this project and we’re incredibly fortunate to work with Disney, DMB Development and homebuilders to create something truly special.”
- DMB Development CEO Brent Herrington: “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Disney to bring another Storyliving by Disney community to life. Just as the desert setting inspired our teams with the Cotino community, North Carolina’s rich landscape and history is at the heart of our initial planning work with Walt Disney Imagineering. We’ve got a lot of great ideas to showcase the beauty of this area.”
- Shawn Montague, site portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering: “We had an incredible time developing the creative brand and story for Asteria, the new Storyliving by Disney community. We chose the community’s name to pay homage to the native North Carolina aster flower. The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery.”