Thomas Schumacher Steps Into Role Of Chief Creative Officer At Disney Theatrical Group

Thomas Schumacher, the longtime president and producer of Disney Theatrical Group, is stepping down from that role and moving into the Chief Creative Officer role of Disney Theatrical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

. The Disney executive started as executive vice president of Disney Theatrical, working alongside Peter Schneider, as Disney made its first big foray into Broadway with Beauty and the Beast

With the new role, Schumacher holds the same title as Jennifer Lee at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pete Docter at Pixar Animation Studios. Appropriate since Schumacher played a large role in the creative development of projects like The Lion King, which has been one of the top grossing shows in the industry each week, as well as as picking other titles for theatrical adaptation, including Aida, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid , Newsies, and Aladdin, which itself is nearing a ten year anniversary after opening in 2014.

Schumacher has also been a big industry presence on Broadway, having previously served as chair of The Broadway League from 2017 to 2020.

League from 2017 to 2020.

His two deputies, Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, will take over his duties as president of Disney Theatrical, acting as joint executive vice presidents.