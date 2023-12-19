Three Key Finance Executives Promoted at Disney Entertainment Television

Three top finance executives have been promoted to new roles at Disney Entertainment Television, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The three executives promoted are:
- In her expanded role, Sack will be instrumental in setting business strategy and ensuring delivery of profitability targets for the TV business by leading P&L forecasts and short and long-term financial planning. She will oversee all finance matters, including budget management and analysis.
- Sack has been the head of Finance at FX since 2009.
- As head of Finance for Disney Television Studios, Ting reports to Sack and oversees financial planning and analysis across ABC Signature, 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, as well as Production and Development Finance for those studios plus FX Productions. She is also responsible for setting strategy and overseeing day-to-day operations of the production finance department.
- Previously, Ting was vice president, Finance and Business Planning, at Disney Television Studios.
- As head of Finance for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations and Freeform, Ziv reports to Sack and oversees the finance and business planning for these brands. He also serves as a business partner to Disney Entertainment Television network leaders for these brands, helping set the business agenda and ensuring delivery of profitability targets. Ziv dual reports to Debra O'Connell, president, Television Networks and TV Business Operations, for whom he leads strategy for the company’s domestic linear portfolio of entertainment networks and stations.
- Prior to his role at Disney, Ziv served as senior vice president of Business Operations, Development and Strategy, MGM+ (formerly EPIX).