Tinisha Agramonte Named as Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer

Tinisha Agramonte has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) of The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately.

As Chief Diversity Officer, Agramonte will report to Sonia Coleman, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Agramonte will lead Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, helping the company inspire a world of belonging through stories and storytellers who reflect the rich diversity of our world.

Agramonte joined Disney a year ago, as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Talent Outreach & Development with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

She is passionate about supporting military families, veterans, and first-generation college students and corporate professionals, and is known for her strategic, data-driven approach to DEI.

Throughout her career she has helped organizations become more inclusive and recognize the impact DEI has on business optimization.

Prior to joining Disney, Agramonte was named the first CDO at Motorola Solutions. She also served in senior executive positions with the federal government as the CDO and Director for the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce; Assistant Administrator for Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights with the U.S. Small Business Administration; and Director of Diversity and Inclusion Outreach and Retention with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She architected and launched the First-Generation Professionals Initiative, a first-of-its-kind federal government diversity and inclusion program.

She has nearly 30 years of experience working in the U.S., Europe, and Asia in the diversity, civil rights, equal employment opportunity, and human relations arenas as a civil servant, consultant, university instructor, and trainer/facilitator.

