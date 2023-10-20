Tinisha Agramonte Named as Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer

Tinisha Agramonte has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) of The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately.
What’s Happening:
- As Chief Diversity Officer, Agramonte will report to Sonia Coleman, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.
- Agramonte will lead Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, helping the company inspire a world of belonging through stories and storytellers who reflect the rich diversity of our world.
- Agramonte joined Disney a year ago, as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Talent Outreach & Development with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- She is passionate about supporting military families, veterans, and first-generation college students and corporate professionals, and is known for her strategic, data-driven approach to DEI.
- Throughout her career she has helped organizations become more inclusive and recognize the impact DEI has on business optimization.
- Prior to joining Disney, Agramonte was named the first CDO at Motorola Solutions. She also served in senior executive positions with the federal government as the CDO and Director for the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce; Assistant Administrator for Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights with the U.S. Small Business Administration; and Director of Diversity and Inclusion Outreach and Retention with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- She architected and launched the First-Generation Professionals Initiative, a first-of-its-kind federal government diversity and inclusion program.
- She has nearly 30 years of experience working in the U.S., Europe, and Asia in the diversity, civil rights, equal employment opportunity, and human relations arenas as a civil servant, consultant, university instructor, and trainer/facilitator.
What They’re Saying:
- Sonia Coleman, Chief Human Resources Officer: “Among each of our teams and in every community where we live and work around the world, Disney is committed to building a more inclusive and respectful world. Tinisha Agramonte is an integral member of our executive leadership, and a dedicated, well-respected leader within Disney. As our new CDO, Agramonte’s expansive knowledge and expertise, having worked in a variety of industries, will allow us to continue creating a welcoming environment for our employees globally.”
- Tinisha Agramonte: “I’m honored to take on this role at a beloved brand, which impacts people around the world. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege to help foster environments where all voices are heard, where individuals from all backgrounds have equitable access and opportunities to thrive, and where innovation flourishes because of our collective strengths. I am proud to continue those efforts alongside our incredible leaders and employees here at Disney to optimally achieve our company’s mission to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling.”