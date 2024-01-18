Nelson Peltz Suggests “Board-Led Review of Creative Processes” At Disney and Other Changes in Trian Proxy Statement

Just days after The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors shared their list of nominations for election, Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group have released their own proxy statement which highlights what they feel is wrong with the Walt Disney Company and echoed the thoughts on CNBC earlier.

Earlier today, Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group released a proxy statement (a day after the Walt Disney Company did)

In the proxy statement, the group shares that “Disney was founded and built by owners. The Trian Group believes that “restoring the magic” at Disney starts with a focused, aligned and accountable Board, intensely committed to returning an “ownership mentality” to the boardroom. We believe that, and a heavy dose of best-in-class corporate governance, is the medicine Disney needs to fix its ailing shareholder returns.

They also shared a list of issues they found with the Walt Disney Company, and their own goals: Corporate Governance Disney’s Path (Per Trian): Preserve as much of the status quo as possible by playing defense – evidenced by limited changes to compensation and succession processes Trian’s Goal: Adopt best-in-class governance; finally complete a successful CEO succession; and align management pay with performance Streaming Profitability Disney’s Path (Per Trian): “Focused on achieving significant and sustained profitability” – no guidance or tangible targets beyond breakeven Trian’s Goal: Target and achieve Netflix-like margins of 15-20% by FY 2027 Future of ESPN Disney’s Path (Per Trian): “Building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform” – lacking a tangible business plan or defined cost to shareholders Trian’s Goal: Commit to a reasonable, defined payback period and return profile on ESPN Flagship DTC and communicate it in detail prior to launch Studio Creativity Disney’s Path (Per Trian): “Improving the output and economics of our film studios” Trian’s Goal: Board-led review of creative processes and structure to restore leadership accountability and reclaim #1 box office position w/ leading economics Parks and Experiences Growth Disney’s Path (Per Trian): “Strategically investing in our Experiences business to turbocharge growth” Trian’s Goal: Execute on a clear vision for Parks targeting at least high-single digit operating income growth to ensure adequate returns on ~$60bn of capex

Peltz also appeared on CNBC where he shared more about what he thinks is wrong with the Walt Disney Company and how he, Jay Rasulo, and the Trian Group can fix it.

