U.S. Dept. of Justice Reportedly Set To Scrutinize Disney/Fox/Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Streaming Venture

Yahoo Finance is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice is planning to scrutinize that joint sports streaming platform from the Walt Disney Company, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

What’s Happening:

Reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice is planning to looking closer at the joint sports streaming venture announced earlier this month between Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, citing that it could harm consumers, sports leagues, and rivals. The Justice Department will also reportedly examine the terms of the deal when it is finalized.

Announced earlier this month, the new venture brings together the companies’ portfolios of sports networks, certain direct-to-consumer sports services and sports rights – including content from all the major professional sports leagues and college sports.

The platform is currently scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024 and would be made available directly to consumers via a new app.

Plans call for the platform to aggregate content to offer fans an extensive, dynamic lineup of sports content, aiming to provide a new and differentiated experience to serve sports fans, particularly those outside of the traditional pay TV bundle.

The new service will showcase thousands of high-profile sporting events including Pro Football, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, College Sports, Golf, Grand Slam Tennis, Cycling, Soccer, Combat Sports, and Auto Sports. The app would also provide non-exclusive access to a collection of television sports networks, including ESPN

The trio of companies have a broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, which span the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, FIFA World Cup and college competitions, some of whom were also surprised by the announcement