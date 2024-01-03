ValueAct Capital Agrees to Support Disney Board Nominations Following Information-Sharing Arrangement

The Walt Disney Company and ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. have entered into an information-sharing Arrangement — and, in doing so, gained support for its Board nominees amid a proxy fight from Trian Capital.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company and ValueAct Capital Management have entered into an agreement that enables the company to provide information to the investment firm and consult with ValueAct on strategic matters, including through meetings with the Disney Board and management.

Importantly, ValueAct has confirmed that it will support the Disney Board of Directors’ recommended slate of nominees for election to the Board at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

This agreement comes as Nelson Peltz’s Trian Capital is making a push for board seats.

In response, Disney stated, “The Walt Disney Company confirmed today that Trian Fund Management, L.P., alongside certain affiliates, including Trian’s previously disclosed partnership with Isaac Perlmutter pursuant to which it obtained beneficial ownership of Mr. Perlmutter’s Disney shares, has provided notice of its intent to nominate two individuals for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. “

Reaction:

Following the news, CNBC’s Jim Cramer shared Peltz’s point of view on the matter.

In short, Peltz (via Cramer) indicated that the ValueAct agreement would have no impact on his current battle.

