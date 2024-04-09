The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q2 2024 Earnings Call Before the Bell on May 7

On Tuesday, May 7th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call (before the bell) to discuss its second quarter earnings.
- Notably, this time around, Disney will be announcing earnings before the bell rather than waiting until after (as it has regularly done).
- This quarter’s call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT rather than the usual 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.