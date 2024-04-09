The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q2 2024 Earnings Call Before the Bell on May 7

On Tuesday, May 7th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call (before the bell) to discuss its second quarter earnings.

The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results via a live audio webcast on May 7th.

Notably, this time around, Disney will be announcing earnings before the bell rather than waiting until after (as it has regularly done).

This quarter's call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT rather than the usual 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Results will be released before the opening of regular trading on May 7th.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors

The webcast presentation will be archived.

