Walt Disney’s Grandson Walter E.D. Miller Voted in as President of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum

Walt Disney’s grandson, Walter E.D. Miller, was recently voted in as the new President of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum.

The Walt Disney Family Museum announced that Walter E.D. Miller—Walt’s grandson, Ron Miller and Diane Disney Miller’s son, and the museum’s co-founder—was recently voted in as the new President of the Board of Directors.

The position was previously held for four years by his sister, Tamara Miller, who will continue to serve as a member of the museum’s Board.

Walter Miller is the Executive Producer of the film Walt: The Man Behind the Myth (2001), showcasing Walt’s extraordinary life and career and offering an intimate look at a man whose legacy continues to inspire the world.

