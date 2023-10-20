Walt Disney’s Grandson Walter E.D. Miller Voted in as President of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum

Walt Disney’s grandson, Walter E.D. Miller, was recently voted in as the new President of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum announced that Walter E.D. Miller—Walt’s grandson, Ron Miller and Diane Disney Miller’s son, and the museum’s co-founder—was recently voted in as the new President of the Board of Directors.
- The position was previously held for four years by his sister, Tamara Miller, who will continue to serve as a member of the museum’s Board.
- Walter Miller is the Executive Producer of the film Walt: The Man Behind the Myth (2001), showcasing Walt’s extraordinary life and career and offering an intimate look at a man whose legacy continues to inspire the world.
- He is also Executive Producer of Walt & El Grupo (2008), a film that explores Walt’s 1941 goodwill and research tour to South America. The trip, which included several members of Walt’s creative team, led to the production of Latin American-themed animation features Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros, which were screened both domestically and internationally.
- Miller has also previously served as President of the Walt Disney Family Foundation.
What They’re Saying:
- Walter Miller: “I am honored to continue contributing to this inspirational space that my mother and I first envisioned so many years ago. I personally feel that I owe my grandpa Walt so much, not only as a grandson who admires him, but mostly for what he gave to the world in his short life. I’m excited to embark on this new chapter in keeping his story alive.”