WGA Officially Ratifies New Three-Year Deal to End Strike

The strike is officially over. The WGA ratified its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers today, according to Deadline.

The ratification of the new three-year deal officially brings an end to the strike that lasted nearly five months.

After a week of voting, a vast majority – 8,525 valid votes, or “99% of WGA members” – of the WGA membership voted in favor of the new agreement.

In an email the guild sent to members, it was said “there were 8,435 ‘yes’ votes and 90 ‘no’ votes.”

The new deal will run from September 25, 2023 to May 31, 2026 and includes language on A.I. guardrails, residuals, writers room staffing, and data transparency, as well as pay hikes.

The ratification ends the 148-day strike, the second longest after the writers’ 1988 strike.

What they’re saying: