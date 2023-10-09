WGA Officially Ratifies New Three-Year Deal to End Strike

The strike is officially over. The WGA ratified its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers today, according to Deadline.
- The ratification of the new three-year deal officially brings an end to the strike that lasted nearly five months.
- After a week of voting, a vast majority – 8,525 valid votes, or “99% of WGA members” – of the WGA membership voted in favor of the new agreement.
- In an email the guild sent to members, it was said “there were 8,435 ‘yes’ votes and 90 ‘no’ votes.”
- The new deal will run from September 25, 2023 to May 31, 2026 and includes language on A.I. guardrails, residuals, writers room staffing, and data transparency, as well as pay hikes.
- The ratification ends the 148-day strike, the second longest after the writers’ 1988 strike.
What they’re saying:
- WGAW President Meredith Stiehm: “Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership. Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike.”
- WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi: “Now it’s time for the AMPTP to put the rest of the town back to work by negotiating a fair contract with our SAG-AFTRA siblings, who have supported writers throughout our negotiations. Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity.”
- AMPTP statement: “The AMPTP member companies congratulate the WGA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents meaningful gains and protections for writers. It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work.”