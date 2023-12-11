Hosts and Performers Revealed for 14h Annual “CMA Country Christmas” on ABC

’Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year’s hosts and performers for its 14th annual holiday television special, CMA Country Christmas.

The 14th annual Christmas special blends holiday favorites with several original songs and invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the season.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood co-host and perform “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and are accompanied by Lindsey Stirling for “Joy to the World” during the festive event.

Grant also takes the stage to perform “Grown Up Christmas List,” and Yearwood performs “O Holy Night” with Stirling.

In addition to the night’s hosts, the lineup includes: Jordan Davis (“O Come All Ye Faithful”) Lady A (“What Christmas Means to Me”) Ashley McBryde with Stirling (“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”) Jon Pardi (“Beer for Santa”) The War And Treaty (“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”) Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson (“Go Tell It On The Mountain”)



Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 14th (8:00-9:02 p.m. EST) on ABC Hulu Disney+

ABC will also rebroadcast the special on Wednesday, December 20th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).