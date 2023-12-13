“Lady and the Tramp,” “Home Alone” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Among 25 Films Added to the National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has unveiled its annual list of 25 movies that will be added to the National Registry, with this year’s list including a few notable films from The Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening:

The Library of Congress has announced its annual selection of 25 movies for the National Film Registry.

This list is considered among America's most influential movie pictures, with filmmakers chosen for their cultural, historical, aesthetic significance, or for their contribution to national film heritage.

The newest selections include a diverse group of films, filmmakers and Hollywood landmarks exploring the drama of history, social justice and reform, the experiences of immigrants and more.

2023’s selections include a number of films from The Walt Disney Company’s library: Lady and the Tramp , Home Alone , The Nightmare Before Christmas and 12 Years a Slave .

, , and . The Library plans to screen two newly selected holiday films for audiences at Live! at the Library in December, including The Nightmare Before Christmas on December 21st at 6:30 p.m. and Home Alone on December 28th at 6:30 p.m. Free timed-entry passes are available at loc.gov/visit

More information about the National Film Registry can be found at loc.gov/film

Disney Films to be Added to the Registry:

Lady and the Tramp (1955) This exquisitely animated love story between a spoiled cocker spaniel and a mutt was arguably the most mature animation and love story created until then by Disney Studios. It also marked a technological innovation for Disney. In addition to standard theatrical formats, Disney released the film in the widescreen CinemaScope process, in part to keep people going to the theaters following the advent of television. One of the studio’s most beloved animated works, this unlikely love story is made memorable by endearing songs, excellent voice talents (which included Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Bill Thompson, Verna Felton, Bob Baucom, Peggy Lee and Stan Freberg) and iconic moments including a kiss involving spaghetti.

Home Alone (1990) The young and deeply expressive Macaulay Culkin became a superstar thanks to this 1990 mega-hit that has become embedded into American culture as a holiday classic. Left home alone at Christmas time, a plucky youngster uses his creativity and wit to stave off two bumbling burglars. John Hughes (at that time best known for his teen comedies) fashioned the inventive script while Chris Columbus directed the film for maximum cross-generational appeal. The cast also includes Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci, John Heard, Roberts Blossom and Catherine O’Hara. Composer John Williams contributes a memorable score, including the classic “Somewhere in My Memory.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The king of dark whimsy, Tim Burton won over an even larger (and decidedly younger) crowd with this delightful stop-motion animated offering. Jack Skellington, whose giant pumpkin head rests precariously on top of his rail-thin body, is the king of Halloween Town; one year he dreams of bringing a little Christmas magic to his humble hamlet. Conceived and produced by Burton (with direction by Henry Selick), “Nightmare” features creative set design to construct an imaginary world, songs by Danny Elfman and the voice talents of Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens and Glenn Shadix. It has become both a Yuletide and Halloween tradition for adults, kids, hipsters and many Halloween fanatics.

12 Years a Slave (2013) One of the key films of the 2000s and winner of the Best Picture Oscar, 12 Years a Slave offers a raw, visceral look at slavery on a Louisiana plantation. Directed by Steve McQueen, the film is based on the 1853 memoir of the same name by Solomon Northup, an African American free man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery for 12 years before regaining his freedom. In addition to the Best Picture Oscar, the film also won for Best Adapted Screenplay (John Ridley), and Best Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong’o). Bill Pohlad’s River Road and Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company, produced the film.



The Rest of this Year’s Inductees:

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Edge of the City (1957)

We’re Alive (1974)

Cruisin' J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

What They’re Saying: