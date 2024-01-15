The Walt Disney Company Wins 7 Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards took place last night and amid the powerhouse that is Barbenheimer, Disney took home some statues themselves.
What’s Happening:
- Last night’s Critics Choice Awards were another ceremony honoring the best in television and film.
- The awards are one of many key precursors to the Academy Awards, especially since voting is occurring at the moment.
- The Bear nearly swept the comedy categories, picking up Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Leading Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Leading Actress (Ayo Edebiri), and Best Comedy Series.
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series still stayed within the Hulu family, as Meryl Streep won for her work on Only Murders in the Building.
- Best Made-for-TV Movie went to Quiz Lady, the 20th Century Studios/Hulu release starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina.
- Best Actress in a motion picture went to Emma Stone for her work in Searchlight’s Poor Things.
- The Emmys air tonight, January 17th, while the Oscars will air on March 10th.