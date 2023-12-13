The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 20 Critics Choice Award Nominations

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The Walt Disney Company picked up a multitude of nominations for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

What’s Happening:

  • The yearly award ceremony released their nominations today, with the various facets of The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous.
  • Nominated and voted on by the country’s film critics, the awards are a decent prognosticator for the Academy Award nominations and winners.
  • In total, The Walt Disney Company picked up a total of 20 nominations:
    • Poor Things – Searchlight
      • Best Picture
      • Best Actress – Emma Stone
      • Best Supporting Actor – Mark Ruffalo
      • Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos
      • Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
      • Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
      • Best Production Design – James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek
      • Best Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
      • Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington
      • Best Hair & Makeup
      • Best Comedy
      • Best Visual Effects
      • Best Score – Jerskin Fendrix
    • The Creator – 20th Century
      • Best Young Actor/Actress – Madeleine Yuna Voyles
      • Best Visual Effects
    • Wish – Walt Disney Animation Studios
      • Best Animated Feature
      • Best Song – “This Wish”
    • All of Us Strangers – Searchlight
      • Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh
    • Elemental – Pixar
      • Best Animated Feature
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
      • Best Visual Effects
  • Head to the Critics Choice website for a full list of the nominated films.
  • The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air Sunday, January 14th at 7pm ET on The CW.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight