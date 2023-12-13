The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 20 Critics Choice Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company picked up a multitude of nominations for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The yearly award ceremony released their nominations today, with the various facets of The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous.
- Nominated and voted on by the country’s film critics, the awards are a decent prognosticator for the Academy Award nominations and winners.
- In total, The Walt Disney Company picked up a total of 20 nominations:
- Poor Things – Searchlight
- Best Picture
- Best Actress – Emma Stone
- Best Supporting Actor – Mark Ruffalo
- Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
- Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
- Best Production Design – James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek
- Best Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington
- Best Hair & Makeup
- Best Comedy
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Score – Jerskin Fendrix
- The Creator – 20th Century
- Best Young Actor/Actress – Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Best Visual Effects
- Wish – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Song – “This Wish”
- All of Us Strangers – Searchlight
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh
- Elemental – Pixar
- Best Animated Feature
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Best Visual Effects
- Poor Things – Searchlight
- Head to the Critics Choice website for a full list of the nominated films.
- The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air Sunday, January 14th at 7pm ET on The CW.