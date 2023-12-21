4K/Blu-Ray: “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” Collectors Editions

Six months after James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was released on home video, 20th Century Studios follows the tradition set by the first film with a new “Collector’s Edition” of both Avatar and its sequel, a 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital combo in deluxe packaging. The branding is a little confusing as Disney already applied the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” label to the previous 4K combo-packs of both films, released in June. While this release loses the “Ultimate” in the title, make no mistake, these are the most complete versions of each release.

Fans may recall that the original Avatar had a theatrical re-release in 2010 with 9-additional minutes of footage, branded as the “Special Edition.” That version came to Blu-Ray to coincide with the theatrical cut’s first anniversary, including another cut of the film with 7-more minutes, called the “Collector’s Extended Cut.” When Disney brought Avatar to 4K earlier this year, only the theatrical cut was included, along with a Blu-Ray disc of bonus features, although a significant amount of supplemental footage from the 2010 Extended Collector's Edition release was omitted. This new release includes all three cuts of the film, on both 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray, plus 2 discs of bonus features – everything that was on the 2010 release, plus a few brand-new bonus features (two video bonuses, plus a new still gallery).

In the case of Avatar: The Way of Water, there’s just one cut of the film, which, at 3 hours and 12 minutes, is still longer than the longest extended cut of the first film (2 hours and 58 minutes). What is added to this new Collectors’ Edition is an extra disc of bonus features, including 30 minutes of deleted scene, expansive image galleries, a draft of the film’s script, and more. But those other 3 discs are clones of those found in the previous release.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, these new “Collector’s Edition” releases of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water feel as complete as they ever could. Compared to the previous 4K/Blu-Ray releases of each, the first film gives fans a bigger reason to upgrade with the arrival of the extended cuts in 4K. But any bonus feature junkie, particularly fans of deleted scenes, will likely see value in the new bonus disc that comes with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar Bonus Features

Disc 1 (4K Movie) and 2 (Blu-Ray Movie)

Direct Access to New/Additional Scenes – Special Edition (17:12) and Collector’s Extended Cut (33:19) Earth – Jake navigates a bleak, dystopian Earth before tragic news offers an escape. Herd – As they fly over Pandora in Trudy’s gunship, Jake, Grace and Norm get a closer look at some of Pandora’s creatures The Schoolhouse – Entering an abandoned schoolhouse in the jungle with Grace and Norm to retrieve supplies, Jake makes a grim discovery. Purple Moss – Jake follows Neytiri after his rescue, and delights in the bioluminescent moss that glows beneath his feet with every step. I Don’t Even Know Your Name – Newly tasked with teaching Jake the Na'vi ways, Neytiri brings him to dinner with the entire clan. Sylwanin – Norm spars with Jake, who proceeds to one-up him. But Jake’s mention of Neytiri dredges up painful memories for Grace. What Does Hold Them Up? – The avatar team lands at their new base camp in the Hallelujah Mountains, and Jake and Norm marvel at the floating mountains. Alternate Montage with Grace’s Story – As Jake learns the Na'vi ways, the gulf between his two worlds grows wider, and Grace shares the tragic tale of Neytiri’s sister. Neytiri’s Flyby – As Tsu'tey, Jake and two other young hunters travel across suspended vines to dizzying heights, Neytiri sails past on her banshee. Sturmbeest Hunt – Omaticayan hunters on direhorses attack a massive herd of sturmbeests, while Jake takes aim from atop his banshee. Extended Love Scene – Jake and Neytiri confess their feelings for one another and bond together for life under the Tree of Voices in this extended scene. Drums of War – The morning after the military’s attack on the Tree of Voices, Parker and Quaritch get some bad news from the reconnaissance team. They Bulldozed a Sacred Site – Grace and Jake suspect that the RDA forces are plotting to provoke a Na'vi attack, as Trudy brings alarming news. Tsu’tey’s Fall – In the RDA assault, Tsu'tey fights fiercely after boarding the Valkyrie shuttle. But the soldiers counter with a hail of bullets. Strumbeest Attack – Sturmbeests charge to the rescue when Neytiri is cornered by RDA soldiers in AMP suits. Extended Thanator Fight – Neytiri and her fearsome thanator battle Colonel Quaritch in his AMP suit in this extended sequence. The Last Shadow – When Neytiri and Jake find Tsu'tey mortally wounded, he passes leadership of the Omaticaya to Jake, with one last request of him.



Disc 3

NEW – Behind-The-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau (18:08) – Join Jon Landau as he unlocks the cinematic secrets behind the making of AVATAR.

NEW – Colonel Miles Quaritch RDA Promos (7:16) – Get an inside look into the RDA with these in-universe promos hosted by Colonel Miles Quaritch.

A Message from Pandora (20:16) – See how James Cameron’s lifelong quest to protect the environment led him to fight for the Amazon and its indigenous peoples

Deleted Scenes (1:11:03) – Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut. User's Guide for Viewing AVATAR Scenes with Unfinished Shots (3:17) – A tutorial on the different types of unfinished shots seen throughout the deleted material. Stingbat Attack (1:34) Pandora Rules (2:44) Jake Meets Norm (First Cut) (0:55) Jake Sees Decanted Avatars (0:44) Norm Is a Living God (0:49) Breakfast with the Scientists (1:07) You're in My World Now (2:44) Grandma's Teylu (1:58) Pied Piper (1:21) Going to the Mountains (2:14) Interspecies Booty Call (1:21) Norm's Attitude Improves (1:11) Learning Montage Section Early Cut (3:08) We're Buying Time (2:09) Hunt Festival (4:55) Driving Range (2:17) The Dreamhunt (10:44) The Challenge (6:21) The Drums of War (Full Version) (3:37) Escape (3:45) The Eye of Eywa (1:54) You're a Long Way from Earth (2:10) Battle Camp (2:21) Kick Some Blue Ass (1:28) Wainfleet Kills Norm (1:05) Neytiri Kills Wainfleet (Alt Wainfleet Death) (0:52) The Avatars Attack (3:02) New Life (1:25)

Scene Deconstruction (1:06:10) – View these scenes in various production stages: final with picture-in-picture reference, template and performance capture. Welcome to Your New Body First Run First Sortie Night on Pandora Shahaylu Seyzey You're Mine First Flight Toruk Macto You Are Omaticaya Now I Am One of You I Trusted You The Aftermath I See You Fly with Me You Chose Me for Something Eywa Has Heard You

Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing Theatrical Trailer (3:32) Teaser Trailer (2:05) NEW – Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña Special Shoot Still Gallery – 15 images AVATAR: The Original Scriptment (December 1995) AVATAR: Screenplay Written by James Cameron (July 2007) The Art of AVATAR – Art galleries The World of Pandora The Creatures Pandora Flora Pandora Bioluminescence The Na'vi The Avatars Maquettes Na'vi Weapons Na'vi Props Na'vi Musical Instruments RDA Designs Flying Vehicles AMP Suit Human Weapons Land Vehicles AVATAR: The Songs Pandorapedia



Disc 4

Memories from Avatar (21;20) – Producer Jon Landau leads a spirited conversation with cast members Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, recalling warm memories from production and reflecting on the extraordinary success of Avatar.

Avatar: A Look Back (10:03) – In this retrospective, cast and filmmakers reflect on their extraordinary journey making Avatar , the groundbreaking technologies they used to create an unparalleled cinematic experience, and the profound effect the film had on audiences worldwide.

, the groundbreaking technologies they used to create an unparalleled cinematic experience, and the profound effect the film had on audiences worldwide. Capturing Avatar (1:38:26) – Journey with James Cameron and crew in this feature-length documentary, as they embark on a film the likes of which the world had never seen. Part One (27:08) – After years of testing, research and design, James Cameron’s tackled Avatar, "the most complex film" in his storied career. Part Two (27:17) – Actors and technology are pushed to the limit as James Cameron pushes the boundaries of a groundbreaking, new filmmaking paradigm. Part Three (24:08) – James Cameron used ground-breaking technology to merge the virtual and live-action elements of his film. Part Four (19:51) – The edit room became ground zero as music, sound and visual effects were finalized in order to make the film’s release date.

Featurettes (1:31:51) – Take a closer look at the creation of Pandora and the making of Avatar with featurettes on key aspects of production design, performance capture, and the post-production process. Sculpting Avatar (3:46) – Explore how clay maquettes were sculpted to help bring Avatar’s characters and creatures to life. Creating the Banshee (9:51) – Discover all that went into designing the Banshees, high-flying predators of the Pandoran sky. Creating the Thanator (3:20) – James Cameron and team reveal how the most terrifying beast in the Pandoran rain forest was brought to the screen. The AMP Suit (4:31) – Explore the design of the AMP (Amplified Mobility Platform) and discover why it was the perfect weapon for Colonel Quaritch. Flying Vehicles (5:13) – Explore the design of the RDA’s gunships and how they helped ground the story in a realistic world audiences could connect to. Na’vi Costumes (4:14) – Discover the costumes of Avatar and why it was essential to create real-world costumes for characters that were seen only in a virtual world. Speaking Na’vi (6:37) – Delve into the complex Na'vi language created for Avatar, and the challenging task for the cast who had to speak it. Pandora Flora (5:40) – Explore the science behind the Pandoran rainforest, including the exotic plants and bioluminescence. Stunts (5:14) – James Cameron and Avatar’s stunt coordinators discuss how they learned to move like a Na’vi, ride a Leonopteryx, and more. Performance Capture (6:32) – Discover how the actors' actions, emotions and spirit were captured in performance and transferred to a virtual character. Virtual Camera (3:43) – Discover the virtual camera system that allowed James Cameron to apply camera angles, lighting and movement to his scenes long after the performance capture phase was completed. The 3D Fusion Camera (3:43) – Explore the newly designed 3D Fusion camera system which enabled the filmmakers to create an immersive stereographic experience. The Simul-Cam (2:18) – See how the newly created Simul-Cam seamlessly integrated the virtual world with the live action camera, allowing Jake’s avatar to appear in a scene with real-world actors. Editing Avatar (6:59) – James Cameron and the film’s editors reveal the unique challenges they faced editing Avatar, and the benefits of "learning as you go”. Scoring Avatar (6:06) – Composer James Horner and James Cameron discuss how Avatar’s score was grounded in the familiar while evoking a breathtaking new world. Sound Design (8:50) – Explore the sounds of Pandora, including the Banshee, Direhorse and Thanator, as well as the near-future engineering sounds of the Dragon, Scorpion and more. The Haka: The Spirit of New Zealand (5:17) – On the final day of production, the New Zealand stuntmen honored James Cameron with a traditional Haka dance.

Production Materials The 2006 Art Reel (17:19) – Explore a video montage of striking artwork that inspired the movie’s look and feel, accompanied by temp dialogue and score. Brother Termite Test (1:57) – Watch footage created by James Cameron’s production company for a science-fiction movie that was ultimately never produced. The ILM Prototype With Motion Capture Reference (0:42) – View a V FX Without Motion Capture Reference (0:44) – View a VFX test of the scene in which Jake and Neytiri meet, without performance capture reference. Screen Test – Sam Worthington (Raw Footage) (6:19) – This raw screen-test footage shows Sam Worthington nailing the part of Jake Sully in AVATAR. Screen Test – Zoe Saldaña (Raw Footage) (4:12) – Zoe Saldaña tackles three scenes: Neytiri meeting Jake, their first visit to the Tree of Voices, and her learning of his deceit. Zoe's Life Cast (Raw Footage) (2:22) – Zoe Saldaña undergoes the all-encompassing process of creating the life cast that will transform her into Neytiri. James Cameron Speech: Beginning of Live Action Filming (Raw Footage) (5:25) – Director James Cameron inspires and gives thanks to the crew on the first day of live-action filming in New Zealand. ILM VFX Progression (2:37) – Break down the layers of effects in a series of shots that showcase AVATAR’s battles, vehicles and explosions. Framestore VFX Progression (3:17) – This reel opens a window into the art of worldbuilding through visual effects, highlighting Jake’s arrival on Pandora and more. [HY·DRAU”LX] VFX Progression (2:04) – Examine the layers of effects in shots such as the interior of Trudy’s gunner, the shuttle bringing Jake to Pandora, and more. Hybride VFX Progression (1:53) – Experience how the layering of effects in various shots from AVATAR helps bring these scenes to life on screen. Prime Focus VFX Progression (2:56) – See the effects layered into the base’s control room where Jake tells the Colonel and Selfridge about Hometree, and more. Look Effects, Inc. VFX Progression (0:52) – Unpeel the effects in various shots from the base and mountain camps. Crew Film: The Volume (31:41) – AVATAR cast and crew members appear in a spoof about a mo- cap actor.



Avatar: The Way of Water Bonus Features

Disc 3

Behind-the-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau (36:56) – Join Jon Landau as he takes you behind the scenes of the making of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER and discover the groundbreaking techniques used to bring audiences back to Pandora.

Memories from AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (19:10) – Producer Jon Landau joins Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang in a conversation about their experiences and insights coming back to Pandora 13 years later in AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER .

Production Design Panel Hosted by Jon Landau (32:09) – Uncover the inspiration behind the new designs of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER with the award-winning Production Design team in this conversation hosted by Jon Landau.

Deleted/Extended Scenes (32:52) – Check out these scenes that didn't make the final cut. User's Guide for Viewing AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Deleted Scenes and Extended Cuts with Unfinished Shots (1:53) Date Night (Extended Cut) (1:47) Crashed Samson Tiltrotor (Extended Cut) (1:20) Goodbye Mo’at (1:52) Neytiri Rides an Ilu (1:02) Spider Mocks the Recoms (1:17) Neytiri Spearfishes (0:56) Learning Montage (1:27) Ardmore and Quaritch Discuss Jake (Extended Cut) (1:26) Ta’unui Village (Extended Cut) (4:25) The Tulkun Hunt (Extended Cut) (7:59) Scoresby and Garvin Rescued (0:54) Parents from Hell and Standoff (Extended Cut) (7:43)

Scene Deconstruction (24:49) – View these scenes in various production stages: final with picture-in-picture reference, template and performance capture. Quaritch Wakes Up in His New Body The Return to High Camp High Camp Biolab Quaritch and Ardmore Discuss Their Mission Jake and Neytiri Argue First Swim Lo’ak Meets Payakan Jake and Kiri Dock Talk Death Rock Spider Finds Quaritch Underwater and Saves Him Spider Drags Quaritch to Land but Leaves Him

Production Materials “One Meal a Day” (3:28) – James Cameron discusses the on-set initiative to eat one vegan meal a day. Editing (7:49) – Learn, step by step, how the editing team transformed reference camera footage into the compelling narrative of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. 3D Technology (6:25) – Learn how the production team pushed 3D technology to new depths in this behind-the-scenes featurette. Virtual Camera (5:14) – Join Richard Baneham, Oscar®-winning visual effects supervisor, and the visual effects team as they discuss the virtual camera's role in the production process. Bringing the RDA to Life (7:13) – Join James Cameron, Jon Landau, David Vickery and the ILM team for a look at the visual effects created for the opening sequences of the film. Tank Timelapse (2:45) – Watch the building of the underwater performance capture tank in this timelapse video. Wētā Reel (3:31) – VFX breakdown of shots by Wētā Effects. ILM Reel (7:08) – VFX breakdown of shots by ILM. CJ Jones Sign Language Guide (5:19) – Learn the basics of the Metkayina sign language from creator CJ Jones. JackCam (3:56) – Join Jack Champion ("Spider") as he interviews cast and crew on the set of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Shaman Blessing (1:07) – A Brazilian shaman blesses the production of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Cliff Curtis Blessings (16:26) – Actor Cliff Curtis gives Maori blessings for the cast and crew of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.

Beyond the Big Screen Pandora – The World of AVATAR (8:56) – Discover the story behind the artistry and imagination of Pandora – the World of AVATAR at Disney's Animal Kingdom . Crew Movie – AVATAR – The Way of the Jimverse (6:13) – Join producer Jon Landau on an animated adventure across the Jimverse to restore order and save the world of Pandora. James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Ceremony (25:46) – See James Cameron and Jon Landau honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in front of the world-famous Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA. “Scene at the Academy” (12:13) – Check out this Academy featurette for AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, diving into a key moment from the film.

Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing Monday Night Football TV Spot (2:02)– Watch the TV spot broadcast exclusively during ESPN 's "Monday Night Football." Original Script (December 2015) Artwork Gallery Set Stills Gallery Russell Carpenter Gallery Advertising Gallery Fan Art Gallery



Disc 4

Inside Pandora's Box (2:32:14) – A series of featurettes on the challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers devise new technologies to push the limits of cinema. Building the World of Pandora (9:33) – James Cameron and a team of talented artists combine years of research with their design skills to build the world of Pandora with new characters, creatures, indigenous clans, underwater environments and the take-no-prisoners hard-tech world of the RDA. Capturing Pandora (10:47) – James Cameron’s approach to performance capture has the cast performing in a volume rigged with infrared cameras to capture their movement, and head rig cameras to capture emotion on their faces with only the boundaries of imagination to limit them. The Undersea World of Pandora (11:30) – Co-production designer Dylan Cole and his team conceive of the marine creatures required for Avatar: The Way of Water while James Cameron and his stunt team devise extraordinary means to bring those creatures to life in a performance capture tank. The Challenges of Pandora's Waters (11:42) – James Cameron tackles the “non-trivial challenge” of performance capture above and below the water’s surface, utilizing a wave machine and current generator to reproduce ocean conditions, and underwater vehicles to replicate creature movement. Pandora’s Returning Characters (9:00) – James Cameron reunites with his returning cast – Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Together they discuss the amazing evolution of their characters in Avatar: The Way of Water. Pandora’s Next Generation (10:47) – Meet the talented young newcomers who have been cast as the next generation of Na’vi and follow them through the adventure of making Avatar: The Way of Water. Spider's Web (10:23) – James Cameron introduced the human character of Spider into the fabric of Pandora – thus creating a host of technological challenges on set…and an incredible journey for the young actor, Jack Champion. Becoming Na’vi (10:51) – The Avatar cast is immersed in the culture of the indigenous Na’vi, living off the land in the Hawaiian rainforest and training in a multitude of disciplines in preparation for their roles. The Reef People of Pandora (11:47) – In true James Cameron-style, the Metkayina reef clan has been developed with great attention to detail, bearing unique evolutionary traits and a culture – with new dwellings, new clothes and different way of life – all a result of living off the ocean. Bringing Pandora to Life (14:41) – Once James Cameron completes his virtual production process, every sequence is turned over to Wētā FX to bring Pandora to life – with unprecedented advancements in facial performance, environments and making CG water look real. The RDA Returns to Pandora (13:34) – Co-production designer Ben Procter and his team present an armada of new vehicles and human technologies that the RDA brings to Pandora – in concept design and with practical builds. The New Characters of Pandora (9:38) – Meet the important new characters of the Avatar saga played by Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Jemaine Clement. The Sounds of Pandora (13:32) – Hear how James Cameron worked with composer Simon Franglen to create the distinctive music of The Way of Water while building on James Horner’s brilliant score for Avatar, and learn how Chris Boyes created the immersive sounds of Pandora. New Zealand – Pandora’s Home (4:24) – The production of the Avatar sequels is so thoroughly ensconced in New Zealand that James Cameron considers The Way of Water a “New Zealand film.” Hear reflections from the cast and crew, including the remarkable New Zealand crew, on making the film.

More from Pandora's Box (28:06) – Additional featurettes that highlight special teams within the production. Casting (10:01) – Discover the screen tests that won the talented young cast their roles in Avatar: The Way of Water. Stunts (5:42) – The Avatar stunt team isn’t just creating breathtaking action, they’re driving the story. From racing underwater on ilus, flying the skies on ikrans, to maneuvering RDA speed boats, the stunt team leaves you breathless and wanting more. The Lab (6:43) – Explore the Lightstorm Lab, the backbone of virtual production for the Avatar films. Comprised of specialized teams, the Lab builds & supports every aspect of the production – environments, motion edit, Kabuki, sequence, post-viz and software development. The Troupe (5:38) – Avatar’s Troupe is the Swiss Army Knife of acting, while playing dozens of roles on set, in the performance capture volume and on live-action sets, they bring life to Na’vi clans and RDA Recoms. They also play Na’vi-scale puppets on the live-action sets.

Marketing Materials & Music Video (8:51) – Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Video (4:42) – Multi-Grammy-winning, music superstar, The Weeknd, performs his emotionally packed end title song in the official music video for the smash hit “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” Theatrical Trailer 1 (1:39) – The first teaser trailer released 7 months before the film. Theatrical Trailer 2 (2:30) – The second standard trailer that premiered 5 weeks before the film’s release.



Video

The first Avatar is presented in its 3D theatrical aspect ratio of 1.78.1 (2D theatrical exhibitions were cropped to a more cinematic 2:35:1, occasionally shown in bonus features). To my eyes, the transfer is identical to the previous 4K and Blu-Ray releases, albeit with the new scenes available. For the most part, those additions look just as good as the rest of the film, although in 4K, some of the exclusive-to-Blu-Ray moments take on a plastic quality in this format.

This is the exact-same 4K and Blu-Ray disc as the previous release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which also sticks to the 3D theatrical aspect ratio (1:85:1) rather than the wider 2D ratio (2.39:1). As you’d expect, the film looks incredible in both formats.

Audio

This is where things get a little complicated for Avatar. On 4K, only the Theatrical Release contains the Dolby Atmos mix created for the previous 4K release. The two extended cuts replace it with the 5.1 Dolby Digital Master Audio track from the 2010 release. Also exclusively available for the theatrical cut is the English Descriptive Audio mix for the hearing impaired. The Theatrical and Special Edition can take part in the “Family Audio Track” that omits foul language, but this option is not available for the Collector’s Extended Cut. But the rest of the audio options apply to all three cuts – English 2.0, plus Spanish, French, and German in 5.1. The Blu-Ray disc loses the Atmos mix as well as the French and German languages, but all other audio options remain the same.

Avatar: The Way of Water includes all of the same audio options as the previous release: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Digital, a “Family Audio Track” that ommits swear words, two 2.0 English mixes (DTS-HDMA and Dolby Digital), plus French, Spanish, and Japanese 5.1 Dolby Digital. The Blu-Ray disc loses the Dolby Atmos option as well as the French and Japanese language tracks.

Packaging & Design

Each Collector’s Edition comes in a beautiful chipboard box with embossed details and a metallic finish. The plastic-free packaging slides out of one side, with quadri-fold panels that bind together through a magnet. Each disc slides into a cardboard sleeve at the top of each panel, leaving them at risk for scratches. A mechanism inside also pins the discs in to ensure that they don’t accidentally fly out, but it also means that you have to touch the bottom of each disc in order to pull them out. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. Disc menus offer simple static images set to score (behind-the-scenes photos for the bonus discs), with clean menu options.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t already own Avatar or Avatar: The Way of Water on 4K or Blu-Ray, these new Collector’s Editions offer the most complete versions, with all three edits of the original film, plus a comprehensive assortment of bonus features that include deleted scenes, documentaries, scripts, and art galleries. But odds are the same market for these releases picked up both films just six months ago, so unless you’re a super fan or are really attracted to this style of packaging, the value in upgrading is higher for the first film’s inclusion of the extended cut, while both offer a vast array of deleted scenes and deeper dives into the making of process.

