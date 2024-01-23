96th Academy Award Nominations Announced

It was a busy morning this morning at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where they announced the nominees for the 96th Oscars. Actors Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscars, and Emmy-nominated Molly McNearney will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show. It will be Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the broadcast. The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at a new earlier time, 7:00 PM ET.
Below are the nominees, with those representing The Walt Disney Company in bold.
Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hair
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Live Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety Five Sense
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is over! Inspired By The Music of John and Yoko
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da'vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Original Song
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What was I made for?” – Barbie
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Maruipol
Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
International Feature
IO Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt 1
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt 1
Napoleon
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Directing
Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
