96th Academy Award Nominations Announced

It was a busy morning this morning at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where they announced the nominees for the 96th Oscars. Actors Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscars, and Emmy-nominated Molly McNearney will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show. It will be Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the broadcast. The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at a new earlier time, 7:00 PM ET.

Below are the nominees, with those representing The Walt Disney Company in bold.

Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hair

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety Five Sense

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is over! Inspired By The Music of John and Yoko

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What was I made for?” – Barbie

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Maruipol

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

International Feature

IO Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt 1

Napoleon

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Directing

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest