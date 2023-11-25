Pixar Celebrates 25 Years of “A Bug’s Life”

Pixar Animation Studios is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2nd full-length animated feature, A Bug’s Life, which was released today (November 25th), back in 1998.

The film, the second full-length feature that the studio ever produced, brings us into the miniature world of bugs for a larger-than-life adventure where one little inventor ant (Flik) searches for a band of warriors to help him and his colony stand their ground against a band of evil grasshoppers who threaten Ant Island. However, when he mistakes a circus troupe for mighty warriors, his plans need a helpful dose of friendship and an even bigger dash of imagination to succeed.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Pixar Animation Studios has taken to social media to show off several A Bug’s Life figures placed dramatically on the studio grounds.

The studio campus, located in Emeryville, California, has a special attachment to A Bug’s Life, considering it was profits from that film that helped build the landmark studio after they relocated from a smaller facility in an industrial complex in nearby Richmond, CA.

The toy placement (whether intentionally or unintentionally) throws back to the original production of the film, when the artists devised a "bug cam," which was a small camera (sometimes placed on LEGOs or other toys with wheels) that they would use to see the world from the bug's perspective – low to the ground and weaving through flowers and plants at that aforementioned original studio location.

Also located at the Pixar Animation Studios today, is one of the ride vehicles from Heimlich’s Chew-Chew Train, an attraction from the now-closed “A Bug’s Land,” a themed area based on the film that was located at Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

