Pixar Celebrates 25 Years of “A Bug’s Life”

Pixar Animation Studios is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2nd full-length animated feature, A Bug’s Life, which was released today (November 25th), back in 1998.
What’s Happening:
- The film, the second full-length feature that the studio ever produced, brings us into the miniature world of bugs for a larger-than-life adventure where one little inventor ant (Flik) searches for a band of warriors to help him and his colony stand their ground against a band of evil grasshoppers who threaten Ant Island. However, when he mistakes a circus troupe for mighty warriors, his plans need a helpful dose of friendship and an even bigger dash of imagination to succeed.
- To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Pixar Animation Studios has taken to social media to show off several A Bug’s Life figures placed dramatically on the studio grounds.
- The studio campus, located in Emeryville, California, has a special attachment to A Bug’s Life, considering it was profits from that film that helped build the landmark studio after they relocated from a smaller facility in an industrial complex in nearby Richmond, CA.
- The toy placement (whether intentionally or unintentionally) throws back to the original production of the film, when the artists devised a “bug cam,” which was a small camera (sometimes placed on LEGOs or other toys with wheels) that they would use to see the world from the bug’s perspective – low to the ground and weaving through flowers and plants at that aforementioned original studio location.
- Also located at the Pixar Animation Studios today, is one of the ride vehicles from Heimlich’s Chew-Chew Train, an attraction from the now-closed “A Bug’s Land,” a themed area based on the film that was located at Disney California Adventure before it was replaced by Avengers Campus.
- You can celebrate today by watching A Bug’s Life, now streaming on Disney+.
