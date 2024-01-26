“A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Coming to Disney+

Immediately following the season finale of the smash hit Disney+ Original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, fans can discover the magic behind the scenes in the original documentary special A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Featuring the series’ breakout stars, acclaimed author Rick Riordan and the creative team, the 50-minute documentary premieres January 30, 2024 on Disney+ and will give viewers an exclusive look at the production of one of television’s hottest new shows.

As seen in the documentary, series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri go on a quest of their own while bringing to life the beloved characters from Rick Riordan’s award-winning books.

Alongside a passionate cast and creative team, A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows these three young stars on the set of the Disney+ Original series as they step into worlds fit for gods, battle unforgettable creatures and perform legendary feats – all while still going to school.