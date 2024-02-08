“A Real Bug’s Life” Season 2 Coming This Fall to Disney+

The bugs are back in town with Season 2 of A Real Bug’s Life from National Geographic, just announced at the TCA Winter Press Tour.
What’s Happening:
- A Real Bug’s Life Season 2 is coming to Disney+ this fall.
- Season 2 will include 5 episodes, one of which will take viewers behind the scenes of how the series was made.
- The new season will feature an all-new cast of insects including femme fatale firefly, bachelor luna moth, a real-life assassin bug, and the botany bay weevil
- Alongside the announcement was a description of each episode:
- LOVE IN THE FOREST (Smoky Mountains, Tennessee) – It's the end of the longest day of summer. A young fawn frolics to exhaustion. While it falls asleep, the forest comes to life – and tonight, love is in the air. At the forest edge, a lonely female firefly is looking for a male, but the Big Dipper fireflies nearby are dancing to a different tune.
- LIFE’S A BEACH (Borneo, Malaysia) – The beach may look paradise to us … but it’s a brutal place for bugs to make a home. From the sand all the way out to the reef, the waves and the tides hammer their home 24/7. Time and tide wait for no bug.
- TINY HEROES DOWN UNDER (Australia) – Down Under – a land filled with familiar fluffy faces like kangaroos and koalas, but the bugs here are a lot of people's worst nightmares. A eucalyptus forest in eastern Australia is full of 'em: funnel web fangs, ant stings … even exploding bombardier beetles! But there’s much more to Australian bugs than horror stories. Some are actually really cute as it goes.
- ONCE A POND A TIME (England) – Water is a cradle of life for all sorts of amazing tiny creatures, but when one is “bug-sized,” its strange shape-shifting properties can have huge consequences. Through the year, the pond undergoes a series of near-magical transformations from ice crystal to water vapor. The tiny creatures that make their home here have found amazing ways to cope with life in this turbulent world.
- THE MAKING OF … A FLY ON THE WALL – Surrounded by hordes of army ants, chasing the fastest-running insect on Earth, crawling through muddy mangroves … this was everyday life for the team of world-renowned scientists, experts and filmmakers who created A Real Bug’s Life. Armed with innovative filming equipment, they stopped at nothing to reveal the untold stories of the planet’s most underappreciated animals – bugs!
- Awkwafina will return as the series’ narrator.
- A Real Bug’s Life is produced by Plimsoll Productions for National Geographic. Martha Holmes, Grant Mansfield, and Tom Hugh-Jones are executive producers for Plimsoll. For National Geographic, Justine Schmidt and Pamela Caragol serve as executive producers.
