“A Real Bug’s Life” Season 2 Coming This Fall to Disney+

The bugs are back in town with Season 2 of A Real Bug’s Life from National Geographic, just announced at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

A Real Bug’s Life Season 2 is coming to Disney+

Season 2 is coming to Season 2 will include 5 episodes, one of which will take viewers behind the scenes of how the series was made.

The new season will feature an all-new cast of insects including femme fatale firefly, bachelor luna moth, a real-life assassin bug, and the botany bay weevil

Alongside the announcement was a description of each episode: LOVE IN THE FOREST (Smoky Mountains, Tennessee) – It's the end of the longest day of summer. A young fawn frolics to exhaustion. While it falls asleep, the forest comes to life – and tonight, love is in the air. At the forest edge, a lonely female firefly is looking for a male, but the Big Dipper fireflies nearby are dancing to a different tune. LIFE’S A BEACH (Borneo, Malaysia) – The beach may look paradise to us … but it’s a brutal place for bugs to make a home. From the sand all the way out to the reef, the waves and the tides hammer their home 24/7. Time and tide wait for no bug. TINY HEROES DOWN UNDER (Australia) – Down Under – a land filled with familiar fluffy faces like kangaroos and koalas, but the bugs here are a lot of people's worst nightmares. A eucalyptus forest in eastern Australia is full of 'em: funnel web fangs, ant stings … even exploding bombardier beetles! But there’s much more to Australian bugs than horror stories. Some are actually really cute as it goes. ONCE A POND A TIME (England) – Water is a cradle of life for all sorts of amazing tiny creatures, but when one is “bug-sized,” its strange shape-shifting properties can have huge consequences. Through the year, the pond undergoes a series of near-magical transformations from ice crystal to water vapor. The tiny creatures that make their home here have found amazing ways to cope with life in this turbulent world. THE MAKING OF … A FLY ON THE WALL – Surrounded by hordes of army ants, chasing the fastest-running insect on Earth, crawling through muddy mangroves … this was everyday life for the team of world-renowned scientists, experts and filmmakers who created A Real Bug’s Life . Armed with innovative filming equipment, they stopped at nothing to reveal the untold stories of the planet’s most underappreciated animals – bugs!

Awkwafina will return as the series’ narrator.

A Real Bug’s Life is produced by Plimsoll Productions for National Geographic. Martha Holmes, Grant Mansfield, and Tom Hugh-Jones are executive producers for Plimsoll. For National Geographic, Justine Schmidt and Pamela Caragol serve as executive producers.