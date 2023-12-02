Disney Animation Shares Video Featuring New Song From “Wish” With Classic Moments From The Studio

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a very special video featuring a song from their latest film, Wish, while showcasing 100 years of characters and moments from the iconic studio.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new video featuring the new song from their latest animated feature, Wish, titled “A Wish Worth Making.”

titled “A Wish Worth Making.” Now that the movie has been out in theaters, the studio seems to be willing to share a bit more of the new film, including its opening moments featuring a classic storybook, like many films from the studio before it.

While we see glimpses of Asha and characters from Wish, the song also plays against moments that fit with its lyrics from other films in the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog, including various other princess films and recognizable moments from modern classics.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish is now playing only in theaters.

