Review: Abbott Elementary Remains A Straight-A Student In Season 3

Remember when comedies were funny? Like, when the point of the show was to make you laugh consistently? I’m not mad at the form being broken in the past decade, but can’t we go back to clear sitcom roots? A show that can make us laugh? Abbott Elementary is back for its third season and, thank the comedy gods, it’s presenting jokes!

After the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes, Abbott Elementary is finally returning with all new episodes, beginning with a one hour season premiere. The hiatus, hilariously explained in the show’s opening, could’ve been a downfall for a show that continues to shine within the comedy landscape. One of the few current critical and commercial network hits, rewarding Quinta Brunson with the Leading Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy just a few weeks ago, Abbott luckily remains the crown jewel of ABC’s comedy slate.

The return double episode of season 3 is firing on all cylinders, with the most exciting relationships being brought to the forefront, while a new ulterior group enters the scene to continue allowing the show to dissect the public education system through a comedic lens.

Now, before anything else, I just have to personally take the time to thank Janelle James for being alive. When the world asks for jokes, James delivers with arguably the best line delivery airing right now. If Abbott is going to follow the model created by The Golden Girls of awarding Emmys, slowly but surely, to every cast member, then James must be next on the list. She is able to turn the smallest tilt of the head into a laugh line. Principal Ava could’ve been a one-joke character in the hands of a lesser performer, but man, does James deliver with every episode. Let’s forget the tower show and get her an Emmy!

The rest of the ensemble is just as good. It’s truly magic how the cast has had palpable chemistry from the pilot, but as the show has progressed, it only grows. Three seasons in and one could argue that the cast has already joined the upper echelon of iconic sitcom casts. One can imagine eventual reunion specials pulling in big ratings.

ABC has asked us not to spoil major plot points from the show, so there’s little I can share from the double premiere. However, between Ava eating popcorn, Janine cussing, and Gregory flexing, we’re in for a hilarious third season.

Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, February 7th at 9pm ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.