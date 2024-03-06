ABC News Announces Extensive Academy Awards Coverage

ABC News is ready to celebrate the Academy Awards with special coverage across all their platforms.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced their extensive coverage of the 96th annual Academy Awards.
- Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! Will air Sunday, March 10th from 1-4pm ET on ABC.
- Pre-Oscar coverage will also air on ABC News Live on March 10th from 1pm ET until the start of the ceremony at 7pm ET.
- The special will be hosted by Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson, with reporting from Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan, Kelley Carter, Mike Muse, celebrity stylist Joe Zee, and Variety’s senior awards editor Clayton Davis.
- Good Morning America will feature multiple segments leading up the ceremony with Lara Spencer reporting from the red carpet on March 7th and 8th. Whit Johnson will do the same on March 9th and 10th.
- GMA will host its annual Oscar After Party on Monday, March 11th from Times Square.
- March 8th and March 11th will be special Oscar-themed episodes of GMA3: What You Need to Know from the red carpet and the Academy Museum.
- Also on March 8th, Linsey Davis will host a special edition of ABC News Live Prime from the red carpet.