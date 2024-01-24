The Return of Emmy-Winning “Abbott Elementary” Teased Alongside Other ABC Primetime Programming

A new trailer has dropped from ABC, teasing the return of their award-winning primetime programming in a few weeks after many of the shows were largely paused due to the strikes in Hollywood, according to a new report from Variety. 

What’s Happening:

  • After a hiatus during the various Hollywood strikes, ABC is teasing the return of their popular series with a new teaser that dropped earlier at Variety.
  • With another trailer for the programming reportedly due next week, this teaser gives a glimpse of what fans can expect to see in the coming season in their primetime lineup.

  • Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor, Not Dead Yet, The Conners, Will Trent, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, American Idol, 9-1-1 (jumping over to ABC from FOX), Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are all showcased here.
  • Notably, this season marks the 100th episodes of The Rookie, The Connors and Station 19, as well as the conclusions of The Good Doctor and Station 19 with their final seasons.
  • According to the report, The Conners, Not Dead Yet, and the recent Emmy winner, Abbott Elementary are returning on February 7th.
  • American Idol is back on February 18th with a two-hour episode, ahead of Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor hitting the network once again on Tuesday, February 20th.
  • New seasons of 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 are expected to arrive on March 14th.

