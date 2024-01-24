The Return of Emmy-Winning “Abbott Elementary” Teased Alongside Other ABC Primetime Programming

A new trailer has dropped from ABC, teasing the return of their award-winning primetime programming in a few weeks after many of the shows were largely paused due to the strikes in Hollywood, according to a new report from Variety.

What’s Happening:

After a hiatus during the various Hollywood strikes, ABC is teasing the return of their popular series with a new teaser that dropped earlier at Variety.

With another trailer for the programming reportedly due next week, this teaser gives a glimpse of what fans can expect to see in the coming season in their primetime lineup.