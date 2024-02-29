Academy Museum to Hold May the 4th Celebration

The Academy Museum is celebrating a galaxy far, far away this year on May the 4th.
What’s Happening:
- The Academy Museum has announced their May the 4th Celebration to celebrate all things Star Wars on the eponymous date.
- A droid meet and greet, community mural, and workshops will surround high profile screenings and tours through the day.
- Episode VI – Return of the Jedi will play at 11am, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 4K will play at 7:30pm.
- Tours of the updated Inventing Worlds and Characters: Encounters gallery will take place at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.
- Tickets for these events can be found on the Academy Museum website for a galactic celebration unlike any other.