Academy Museum to Hold May the 4th Celebration

The Academy Museum is celebrating a galaxy far, far away this year on May the 4th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Academy Museum has announced their May the 4th Celebration to celebrate all things Star Wars on the eponymous date.
  • A droid meet and greet, community mural, and workshops will surround high profile screenings and tours through the day.
  • Episode VI – Return of the Jedi will play at 11am, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 4K will play at 7:30pm.
  • Tours of the updated Inventing Worlds and Characters: Encounters gallery will take place at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.
  • Tickets for these events can be found on the Academy Museum website for a galactic celebration unlike any other.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
