Ahsoka: Original Series Soundtrack Volume Two Now Available From Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records has announced the release of Volume Two of the original series soundtrack from the hit Disney+ series, Ahsoka.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released Volume 2 of the Original Series Soundtrack for the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka. Available everywhere now, the Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 2 from composer Kevin Kiner, featuring music from episodes 5-8 of the series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- Fans can listen now on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
- With music by longtime Star Wars collaborator Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Bad Batch) , who originated Ahsoka’s theme and is returning to infuse his unmistakable style into the character's live-action incarnation. Kiner combines classical blockbuster music from the 70s and 80s with traditional Japanese basses and cellos to give Ahsoka the feeling of a wandering ronin.
- The Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 2 is available today Friday, October 6th and the series is streaming now on Disney+.
- Ahsoka represents the next chapter in the saga of the beloved former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano (portrayed by Rosario Dawson), following the resounding success of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and The Mandalorian. Set within the expansive Star Wars universe, the series immerses viewers in Ahsoka's thrilling adventures as she embarks on a quest to apprehend the enigmatic and malevolent Grand Admiral Thrawn. With a harmonious blend of both fresh faces and familiar characters making their return, this series promises an unforgettable narrative that will continue to resonate in the hearts of fans.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Kiner: "I can't believe that 17 years after I wrote Ahsoka's theme for The Clone Wars that I'm still getting to progress and expand it. Sean and Deana Kiner worked with me on a lot of this score, and I think their fresh take —especially with regard to the ronin aspects of the score—helps move our sound forward in the Star Wars universe. This is something we've poured a lot of love into and are so proud of what we've created for these characters and this show."
AHSOKA (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2) TRACKLISTING:
- 1. Death And Destruction
- 2. Searching
- 3. A Chance
- 4. I Can Feel It
- 5. From The Mist
- 6. Teaching You How to Lead
- 7. Searching for the Shoreline
- 8. You’re A Warrior Now
- 9. Floating
- 10. Awakening
- 11. Listening To the Force
- 12. The Space Whales
- 13. Communing
- 14. The Hyperspace Jump
- 15. Loyalists (Extended Version)
- 16. Prepare For the Worst
- 17. Far, Far Away
- 18. To the Surface
- 19. Something Wicked
- 20. Baylan’s Plan
- 21. Grand Admiral Thrawn
- 22. Sabine Rides Off
- 23. Stranded Or Killed
- 24. Coward
- 25. That’s A Rock
- 26. I See Bandits
- 27. It Worked, Didn’t It?
- 28. Another Is Coming
- 29. Thrawn’s Arrival
- 30. Primary Objective
- 31. Senate Hearing
- 32. Don’t Be Afraid
- 33. Field Of Bones
- 34. Getting Home
- 35. They’re All Connected
- 36. On Her Own
- 37. Circle Up
- 38. Not This Again
- 39. Baylan’s Decision
- 40. What I See
- 41. Clearly I Was Wrong
- 42. It’s Complicated
- 43. Never Again
- 44. I Have a System
- 45. I’ll Be There for You
- 46. Only If We Let It
- 47. Prepare
- 48. Rain Hellfire
- 49. This Is New
- 50. I Understand
- 51. I’ll Handle This
- 52. Use The Force
- 53. What Was Required
- 54. Open Fire
- 55. A Ronin
- 56. Epilogue Pt 1
- 57. Epilogue Pt 2
