Ahsoka: Original Series Soundtrack Volume Two Now Available From Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records has announced the release of Volume Two of the original series soundtrack from the hit Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

Walt Disney Records has released Volume 2 of the Original Series Soundtrack for the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka. Available everywhere now, the Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 2 from composer Kevin Kiner, featuring music from episodes 5-8 of the series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Fans can listen now on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

With music by longtime Star Wars collaborator Kevin Kiner ( Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Bad Batch ) , who originated Ahsoka’s theme and is returning to infuse his unmistakable style into the character's live-action incarnation. Kiner combines classical blockbuster music from the 70s and 80s with traditional Japanese basses and cellos to give Ahsoka the feeling of a wandering ronin.

The Original Series Soundtrack: Volume 2 is available today Friday, October 6th and the series is streaming now on Disney+.

Ahsoka represents the next chapter in the saga of the beloved former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano (portrayed by Rosario Dawson), following the resounding success of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and The Mandalorian. Set within the expansive Star Wars universe, the series immerses viewers in Ahsoka's thrilling adventures as she embarks on a quest to apprehend the enigmatic and malevolent Grand Admiral Thrawn. With a harmonious

Kevin Kiner: "I can't believe that 17 years after I wrote Ahsoka's theme for The Clone Wars that I'm still getting to progress and expand it. Sean and Deana Kiner worked with me on a lot of this score, and I think their fresh take —especially with regard to the ronin aspects of the score—helps move our sound forward in the Star Wars universe. This is something we've poured a lot of love into and are so proud of what we've created for these characters and this show."

AHSOKA (ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2) TRACKLISTING:

1. Death And Destruction

2. Searching

3. A Chance

4. I Can Feel It

5. From The Mist

6. Teaching You How to Lead

7. Searching for the Shoreline

8. You’re A Warrior Now

9. Floating

10. Awakening

11. Listening To the Force

12. The Space Whales

13. Communing

14. The Hyperspace Jump

15. Loyalists (Extended Version)

16. Prepare For the Worst

17. Far, Far Away

18. To the Surface

19. Something Wicked

20. Baylan’s Plan

21. Grand Admiral Thrawn

22. Sabine Rides Off

23. Stranded Or Killed

24. Coward

25. That’s A Rock

26. I See Bandits

27. It Worked, Didn’t It?

28. Another Is Coming

29. Thrawn’s Arrival

30. Primary Objective

31. Senate Hearing

32. Don’t Be Afraid

33. Field Of Bones

34. Getting Home

35. They’re All Connected

36. On Her Own

37. Circle Up

38. Not This Again

39. Baylan’s Decision

40. What I See

41. Clearly I Was Wrong

42. It’s Complicated

43. Never Again

44. I Have a System

45. I’ll Be There for You

46. Only If We Let It

47. Prepare

48. Rain Hellfire

49. This Is New

50. I Understand

51. I’ll Handle This

52. Use The Force

53. What Was Required

54. Open Fire

55. A Ronin

56. Epilogue Pt 1

57. Epilogue Pt 2