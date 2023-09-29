“Air Bud” Movie Collection To Start Streaming On Disney+ October 1st

Disney+ is ready to let the dogs out when the Air Bud movie collection starts streaming on October 1st, the first time that all of the original movies will be able to stream for the first time on Disney+.

Disney+ announced today that the Air Bud movie collection will stream on Disney+ for the first time starting Sunday, October 1st, allowing fans to rewatch the beloved original theatrical movie phenomenon Air Bud and the four additional releases in the original franchise.

A nostalgic favorite of multiple generations who fondly remember seeing it in the theaters, the original Air Bud introduced audiences to Buddy, the world's most athletic and iconic golden retriever, an unlikely canine basketball star who taught the world 'there ain't no rule that says a dog can't play basketball!'

introduced audiences to Buddy, the world’s most athletic and iconic golden retriever, an unlikely canine basketball star who taught the world ‘there ain’t no rule that says a dog can’t play basketball!’ The original movie paved the way for the multi-talented canine’s football, soccer, baseball, and volleyball stories, with the franchise films Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: World Pup, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, and Air Bud: Spikes Back.

Air Bud (1997)

While struggling to make the basketball team, a shy young student meets a stray golden retriever named Buddy with amazing basketball skills. Together they help take their school's team to the state finals in this hilarious and touching story.

Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998)

This time out, Buddy, the hoop-shooting, hotshot canine, tackles a new sport-football. When his teenage owner reluctantly becomes the school's new quarterback, Buddy catches the spirit and joins the team. Soon, the two find themselves leading the Timberwolves to the state championship. But victory hopes are sidelined when two sinister Russian circus owners take a bite out of everyone's plans and dognap Buddy for their star attraction. Give three cheers for Disney's hilarious hit that goes the whole nine yards for outrageous fun and adventure.

Air Bud: World Pup (2000)

Air Bud, the world's most talented pooch is back in a heartwarming and hilarious sports adventure. When Buddy meets Molly and they have puppies, the hotshot hound is in for an all-new challenge, but the fun is just beginning. Catch all the action as Buddy joins his teenage owner Josh on the field in pursuit of the state soccer championship.

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (2002)

Air Bud knocks one out of the park when he takes up baseball in this all-new fun and heartwarming Disney adventure! This time, Buddy joins in and shows that he's a natural baseball player with major-league talent! In the midst of the season, however, a terrible discovery is made: Buddy's now-grown puppies have mysteriously begun to disappear from their new homes! It's up to Buddy to stop the dog nappings and find his pups before it's too late!

Air Bud: Spikes Back (2003)

Disney serves up another adventure starring everyone's favorite sports-playing golden retriever, Buddy! This time, he masters the coolest sport under the sun . . . beach volleyball! But there's plenty of action off the court as well — a rash of mysterious crimes has been puzzling everyone … and the paw prints seem to point to Buddy! So it's up to Buddy to lead the authorities to the real culprit!