Cast of “Aladdin” on Broadway to Perform During The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

The cast of Aladdin on Broadway will be making an appearance during The Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow on CBS.
What’s Happening:
- Nothing goes with Thanksgiving preparations like a parade, and nobody throws a parade quite like Genie! Don't miss the cast of Aladdin as they perform on The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The CBS broadcast is an alternate viewing experience of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which traditionally airs on NBC.
- The stage production of Aladdin, which expands the 90-minute animated film into a two-act format, has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
- Aladdin opened at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre March 20th, 2014, following previews that began February 26th. The musical was nominated for five 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart won the Tony for his performance as the Genie.
- Aladdin is designed by Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.
- Following the Broadway shutdown, Aladdin reopened at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28th, 2021.