All 9 Episode Titles Revealed for Upcoming Second Season of “Marvel’s What If…?”

With just a week to go until the premiere of the second season of Marvel’s What If…?, Marvel has shared the titles of all nine episodes.
- The nine episodes of the upcoming second season of What If…? will be:
- Episode 1 – What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?
- Episode 2 – What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?
- Episode 3 – What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?
- Episode 4 – What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?
- Episode 5 – What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?
- Episode 6 – What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?
- Episode 7 – What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?
- Episode 8 – What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?
- Episode 9 – What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?
- Based on the trailer for the new season, we tried our best to guess what the titles of these episodes would be weeks ago (and got one of them word for word!).
- The first episode of What If…? Season 2 will debut Friday, December 22 on Disney+, with subsequent episodes debuting daily.
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.