All 9 Episode Titles Revealed for Upcoming Second Season of “Marvel’s What If…?”

With just a week to go until the premiere of the second season of Marvel’s What If…?, Marvel has shared the titles of all nine episodes.

The nine episodes of the upcoming second season of What If…? will be: Episode 1 – What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? Episode 2 – What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Episode 3 – What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? Episode 4 – What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster? Episode 5 – What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? Episode 6 – What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World? Episode 7 – What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings? Episode 8 – What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602? Episode 9 – What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

will be: Based on the trailer for the new season, we tried our best to guess what the titles of these episodes would be

The first episode of What If…? Season 2 will debut Friday, December 22 on Disney+

In one week, revisit a Multiverse of infinite possibilities.



Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf starts streaming December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap 9 brand new episodes daily. pic.twitter.com/I2tZPn6dnx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 15, 2023

