Amazon’s Jon Wax Joins Disney in International Television Role

Jon Wax, formerly of Amazon, has joined Disney Entertainment as their new Executive Vice President, International Television, according to Deadline.

Wax previously oversaw Amazon’s genre development division, which was responsible for popular series like The Rings of Power and The Boys spinoff Gen V .

and spinoff . He also served as Head of Global Content Synergy – TV, which saw him work with the streamer’s global TV content groups, a similar responsibility to what he will see in his new role at Disney.

In his new role, he will work alongside Kristen Finney, Disney Entertainment’s EVP, International Television Strategy & Operations.

Wax’s new role is newly created and will see him work with regional leaders and their teams across the globe to create local content for Disney+.

He will be based in Los Angeles, where he will report directly to Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy for Disney Entertainment.

What they’re saying: