American Girl and Disney Reveal the First Three Dolls in New Collection

American Girl and Disney are launching a brand new enchanting doll collection. The first three dolls to be revealed are Disney’s Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

What’s Happening:

Today, American Girl Disney

Building on the success of last year’s Disney | American Girl Disney Princess Collector Doll series, the first wave of a new core collection revealed today, features beloved characters Disney’s Ariel, Tiana, and Cinderella.

Each princess character is represented with a beautifully crafted 18-inch doll and an authentically designed signature dress, with plenty of fashion extras.

The collection also includes additional highly detailed outfits and several special accessories to further expand the storytelling and play.

The new Disney and American Girl collection features beloved characters, with the following fan favorites first to join the magical lineup:

What They’re Saying:

Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl “Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans. Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring.”

“Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans. Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring.” Rob Michaelis, VP, North America Brand Commercialization, Hardlines & Consumables for Disney “The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl. The talented teams at American Girl and Disney are so proud of the incredible details in this new expanded line of Disney Princess inspired dolls which provide an authentic representation of Disney’s beloved characters.”