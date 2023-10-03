“An Encanto Celebration” Debuts This Week On the Disney Wonder

If you are planning a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and are an Encanto fan, you’ll love the interactive show, An Encanto Celebration. Travelers have been able to enjoy it on the Disney Magic but this week, it will be a new addition on the Disney Wonder.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this summer, Disney Cruise Line introduced the interactive show An Encanto Celebration on the Disney Magic.

This week on the Disney Wonder, travelers can also enjoy everything An Encanto Celebration has to offer.

Here's what Disney Live Entertainment shared on their Instagram page: "The Family Madrigal has set sail on Disney Cruise Line! Earlier this summer, Disney Live Entertainment introduced an all-new interactive show to the Disney Magic, An Encanto Celebration. Designed to engage families through music, crafts, and storytelling, this experience gives guests an opportunity to meet and take photos with Mirabel and the family member we don't talk about, Bruno. Families can also join a spirited sing-along of beloved songs from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto and create crafts inspired by the film, making butterflies, flowers, and maracas. An Encanto Celebration can be experienced on the Disney Magic and debuts this week on the Disney Wonder."