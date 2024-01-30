Andscape’s New Documentary Feature “Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story” Premieres February 23rd

Andscapeb has announced that their new documentary feature, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story, will premiere on Hulu February 23.

What’s Happening:

Andscape, the Black-led Multi-Media brand from Disney & ESPN Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story, will premiere on Hulu February 23, 2024, as part of their programming slate honoring Black History Month.

will premiere on Hulu February 23, 2024, as part of their programming slate honoring Black History Month. The content studio also debuted the new trailer. The documentary is the directorial feature debut from J.J. Anderson, executive produced by Andscape’s Kelley L. Carter along with J.J. Anderson, Marc Jordan and Jason Aidoo, and produced by State of the Art’s Mecia Hollar p.g.a and Laura Avila Tacsan, p.g.a.

Ahead of the on-platform premiere, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story will hold a spotlight screening as an official selection at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival on February 10 in Los Angeles.

will hold a spotlight screening as an official selection at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival on February 10 in Los Angeles. The festival was founded by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (Good Times), and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director).

About Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story:

Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story is a documentary film set against the culturally historical backdrop of one of America's oldest Black boarding schools.

is a documentary film set against the culturally historical backdrop of one of America's oldest Black boarding schools. This film amplifies the journeys of several Piney Woods School students and staff members, providing a never-before-seen window into the ever-evolving, complex layers of the school and its students.

Vividly, yet beautifully Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story captures the emotional, physical, and mental tolls required to be young, Black, and educated in America by honoring the students’ perspectives of themselves and their school.

What They’re Saying: