Disney Channel Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Gets Engaged To TV Ex-Husband

Star of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, Anneliese Van Der Pol, got engaged this holiday to her [checks notes] ex-husband?

What’s Happening:

Anneliese Van Der Pol, Chelsea from That’s So Raven and star of Disney’s Princess: The Concert series, announced her engagement to Johno Wilson, a fellow actor.

and star of Disney’s Princess: The Concert series, announced her engagement to Johno Wilson, a fellow actor. In a bit of hilarious poetry, Wilson played Van Der Pol’s ex-husband on Raven’s Home .

. The series is where they first met, now allowing these “exes” to become an official couple.

Many posted comments of celebration for the couple on Instagram, including Rose Abdoo who is known for playing Senorita Rodriguez on That’s So Raven.