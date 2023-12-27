Disney Channel Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Gets Engaged To TV Ex-Husband

Star of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, Anneliese Van Der Pol, got engaged this holiday to her [checks notes] ex-husband?
What’s Happening:
- Anneliese Van Der Pol, Chelsea from That’s So Raven and star of Disney’s Princess: The Concert series, announced her engagement to Johno Wilson, a fellow actor.
- In a bit of hilarious poetry, Wilson played Van Der Pol’s ex-husband on Raven’s Home.
- The series is where they first met, now allowing these “exes” to become an official couple.
- Many posted comments of celebration for the couple on Instagram, including Rose Abdoo who is known for playing Senorita Rodriguez on That’s So Raven.
- Congrats to the happy couple!