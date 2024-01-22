“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Earn Razzie Nominations

The nominations for the 2024 Razzie Awards have been revealed and a couple of Disney films have “earned” spots on the list, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have each earned multiple nominations.
- While neither film ended up on the list of ‘Worst Picture’ nominees, each one did earn a nomination for ‘Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.’
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Michael Douglas and Billy Murray also earned nominations for ‘Worst Supporting Actor.’
- Peyton Reed also earned a nomination for ‘Worst Director’ for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got a nomination for ‘Worst Screenplay.’
- You can check out our reviews for both of these films at the links below:
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the Winnie the Pooh-inspired horror film (obviously not created by Disney), is also all over the nominations, including a spot on the ‘Worst Picture’ list.
- The 44th annual Razzie Awards will be decided on March 9, the night before the Oscars.