“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Earn Razzie Nominations

The nominations for the 2024 Razzie Awards have been revealed and a couple of Disney films have “earned” spots on the list, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

have each earned multiple nominations. While neither film ended up on the list of ‘Worst Picture’ nominees, each one did earn a nomination for ‘Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.’

Michael Douglas and Billy Murray also earned nominations for ‘Worst Supporting Actor.’ Peyton Reed also earned a nomination for ‘Worst Director’ for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

got a nomination for 'Worst Screenplay.'

, the Winnie the Pooh-inspired horror film (obviously not created by Disney), is also all over the nominations, including a spot on the ‘Worst Picture’ list. The 44th annual Razzie Awards will be decided on March 9, the night before the Oscars.