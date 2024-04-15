Native American Artist Jeffrey Veregge Passes Away at 50, Has Contributed to Marvel Comics, Star Wars, More

Marvel and Star Wars artist Jeffrey Veregge has sadly passed away at the age of 50. Marvel Entertainment mourned his passing early this morning via X/Twitter.
What’s happening:
- Acclaimed Native American artist Jeffrey Veregge has passed away at the age of 50 from Lupus.
- Veregge has contributed his unique art style to the worlds of Marvel Comics, Star Wars, DC Comics, IDW, and more.
- According to a news post on ComicBook.com, “Veregge was diagnosed with a severe form of lupus back in 2021, derailing his promising career and leaving his family with hospital bills in the millions. His wife, Christina, shared that Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 12th from a heart attack.”
- Jeffrey’s work lives on via his many comic-book covers and the 50-foot superhero murals he created for the Smithsonian in New York City.
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Entertainment: “We are saddened to learn artist and writer Jeffrey Veregge has passed away. His striking and beautiful use of formline designs celebrated both pop culture and tradition, reimagining Marvel and beyond in ways that will never fade. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.”
- Jeffrey Veregge: “For thousands of years Native and Non-Native storytellers have used art as a means to share the tales of their people. For me I am carrying on a tradition that started with my ancestors by simply using the means of today and all its modern conveniences to share the tales that I love. Art evolves, tools get better, but the essence of what I do is the same as those who did it on the canvases nature provided for them to tell the stories of gods and heroes long, long ago.”
- JeffreyVeregge.com: “Jeffrey Veregge is an award-winning Native American Artist & Writer from the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe near Kingston, Washington. He is best known for his use of form-line design with pop culture inspiration which his fans dub ‘Salish Geek.’ He has over 100 comic book covers working for Marvel, IDW, Valiant, Dynamite, Boom! & Darkhorse Comics.”