First Look Images and Teaser Released for Upcoming Hulu Series “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”

Disney+ and Hulu have showcased a first look at their highly anticipated 6-episode Original drama series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, which will debut on Hulu in the U.S. on June 7th.

What’s Happening:

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion.

plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion. Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld.

A story told for the first time on screen and adapted from the bestseller Kaiser Karl by Raphaëlle Bacqué (published by Albin Michel) that brings together a star-studded cast: Daniel Brühl ( Captain America: Civil War ) as Karl Lagerfeld Théodore Pellerin ( Beau is Afraid ) as Jacques de Bascher Arnaud Valois ( The Girl on the Train ) as Yves Saint Laurent Alex Lutz ( Strangers by Night ) as Pierre Bergé Agnès Jaoui ( The Taste of Others ) as Gabrielle Aghion Jeanne Damas (fashion designer) as Paloma Picasso Claire Laffut (singer-songwriter/model) as Loulou de La Falaise Paul Spera ( Marie-Antoinette ) as Andy Warhol Lisa Kreuzer (whose eclectic career includes films by Wim Wenders, Patrice Chéreau, Amos Gitaï and the "Dark" series) as Karl's mother, Elisabeth Lagerfeld

by Raphaëlle Bacqué (published by Albin Michel) that brings together a star-studded cast:

Jérôme Salle ( Anthony Zimmer ) is at the helm of this major series, directing episodes 1, 2 and 6. Episodes 3, 4 and 5 are directed by Audrey Estrougo ( Everything’s Fine ).

) is at the helm of this major series, directing episodes 1, 2 and 6. Episodes 3, 4 and 5 are directed by Audrey Estrougo ( ). Isaure Pisani-Ferry ( Ganglands ) is the creator of the series, with Jennifer Have ( Unfaithful ) and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Isaure Pisani-Ferry is also the series' lead writer, co-writing all episodes with Dominique Baumard ( The Bureau ), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg ( The Goldman Case ).

) is the creator of the series, with Jennifer Have ( ) and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Isaure Pisani-Ferry is also the series' lead writer, co-writing all episodes with Dominique Baumard ( ), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg ( ). Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (previously Kaiser Karl), produced by Gaumont and Jour Premier, will premiere all episodes on June 7th, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the U.S.

​​

​​