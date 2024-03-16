“Benji” Writer Joe Camp Passes Away at the Age of 84

Joe Camp, the writer of the beloved 1974 dog-focused film Benji, has passed away at the age of 84, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his son, Camp passed away Friday morning in his home in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, after an extended illness.

Camp wrote the treatment for Benji after staying up late one night with his Yorkshire terrier of the same name, and reading the emotions and reactions on the dog’s face.

Camp went on to raise $500,000 to make Benji independently after multiple studios passed on the project.

The film went on to gross nearly $40 million and spark a franchise that created multiple films and series.

It is estimated the franchise has grossed about $600 million if adjusted for inflation, which would make Camp one of the most successful independent filmmakers of all time.

Camp also won an Emmy Award for outstanding children’s program for Benji at Work .

reboot at Netflix, which was directed by his son Brandon Camp. Camp is survived by his first wife, Carolyn; second wife, Kathleen; sons Brandon and Joe Camp III; and step-children David, Dylan and Allegra.