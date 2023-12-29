Best “Performances” of 2023

As we hit the yearly influx of awards ceremonies, nominations, and best of lists, I wanted to dive into the minutiae of “performance” as a concept. What is the “best” performance? Why must the awarded “best” always be for a complete performance and not the specifics? Why must “all” “performances” be wholly “good”? These are the questions that have kept me up at night. Below are the first ever “LP Best Walt Disney Company Performances of the Year, Which is 2023″.

Best Earnest Performance of a Song – Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast on “Love You Forever” – When the kids of Miss Jenn’s Drama Department at East High open their mouths, I cry. Maybe it’s because I have spent four seasons with them. Maybe it’s the beauty of their voices. Maybe it’s pure jealousy. We’ll never know! (EDIT: Marshal’s therapist would like to confirm it’s jealousy.) Regardless, the final song of the series was a beautiful end to a beautiful show. The sincerity in everyone’s voice, especially Bassett, as the harmonies and growing energy bubbling underneath start coming to the surface? Perfection.

Best Performance in a Prestige Drama Whilst Also Using a Musical Instrument – Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Chevalier – This tale of a forgotten 18th century composer, Joseph Bologne, is a wonderful jewel box of a film. The period detail surrounding this incredible story of a musical prodigy in the time of Mozart is riveting. Harrison shines in this part, adding the perfect amount of snark to remain an individual, yet still a figure we want to root for. However, how DARE Mr. Harrison Jr. be an incredible actor and add an instrument to the mix. Pick one or the other, sir. My small ego can’t watch that much talent and not feel bad about myself.

Best Performance of a Mid-Atlantic (?) Accent in a Motion Picture – Tina Fey in A Haunting in Venice – Was it flawless? No, of course not. New Hepburn siblings aren’t popping up out of the ground. However, Fey tackling the sounds of the 1940s was a joy to watch. As a TCM lover, you know she got the script and was like “By god, I’m doing a voice!” and I love her for that.

Best Performance of a Song That Technically Doesn't Exist – Halle Bailey on "For The First Time" – Canonically, this song doesn't exist! It's all in her head! This entire number is part memory play, part "it's all a dream," part reason to rotate my hips

Best Puzzle "Solving" Performance – Paula Abdul on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – She knows the buzz is coming. She knows she doesn't know the puzzle. She proceeds to make the attached noise. Put this in the MoMA.

Paula Abdul on #WheelofFortune is me when I'm running to the train and the doors close in front of my face. pic.twitter.com/zhDfpD7tBj — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) December 14, 2023