Birthday Cards, Calendars and Other Disney Assets Available Now on Freepik

Freepik, the global tech company specializing in high-quality audio-visual content, announced today that it is providing magical Disney assets in delightful new templates that can be personalized on its platform.

Excitingly – and as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary – Freepik is enabling access to designs featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters from the worlds of Disney’s Mickey and Friends and Disney’s Frozen , as well as Pixar’s Toy Story .

Templates featuring content inspired by the highly-anticipated animated feature, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish, will be also available to Freepik users in the near future.

All these assets will be available in certain templates that can be found in Freepik

Users can also download templates on Slidesgo and Wepik.

Resources include birthday cards, worksheets, calendars, and presentations – to name a few.

