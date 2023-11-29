Birthday Cards, Calendars and Other Disney Assets Available Now on Freepik

Freepik, the global tech company specializing in high-quality audio-visual content, announced today that it is providing magical Disney assets in delightful new templates that can be personalized on its platform.
- Excitingly – and as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary – Freepik is enabling access to designs featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters from the worlds of Disney’s Mickey and Friends and Disney’s Frozen, as well as Pixar’s Toy Story.
- Templates featuring content inspired by the highly-anticipated animated feature, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish, will be also available to Freepik users in the near future.
- All these assets will be available in certain templates that can be found in Freepik, the company’s flagship platform.
- Users can also download templates on Slidesgo – Freepik´s extensive catalog of templates and themes – and even on Wepik – the company’s online editor – where they will be able to personalize designs.
- Resources include birthday cards, worksheets, calendars, and presentations – to name a few.
What they’re saying:
- Joaquin Cuenca Abela, Freepik’s CEO and Co-founder: “Having recently expanded in the US with new leadership in the region, as well as reaching over 100 million users, Freepik is at an incredibly exciting stage in its growth. Disney is such a renowned name and it is an honor to be delivering new assets to our community; it represents a huge landmark in our journey.”
- Javier Gonzalez Bernal, Freepik COO: “We’re excited to bring quality Disney content to the masses. Freepik is currently devising innovative approaches to create hundreds of Disney templates in the coming months.”