“Bluey Minisodes” Shorts Will Begin Rolling Out This July

Bluey fans will be excited for Bluey Minisodes premiering this July. These will be one to three minute shorts written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Branded Television has announced brand-new Bluey Minisodes which will start rolling out this July on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
  • The collection includes 20 one- to three-minute shorts written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.
  • The Bluey Minisodes highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
  • Global phenomenon Bluey premiered its first extended-length special, The Sign, in April.
  • It ranks as both the most-viewed Bluey and Disney Jr. episode premiere ever, with 10.4 million views.

 

About Bluey:

  • Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo.
  • Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.
  • Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

