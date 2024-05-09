“Bluey Minisodes” Shorts Will Begin Rolling Out This July

Bluey fans will be excited for Bluey Minisodes premiering this July. These will be one to three minute shorts written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

What's Happening:

About Bluey:

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo.

Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel