Kiff And Barry Perform A Bouncy Home Invasion In Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short On Disney Channel

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short from Disney Channel takes our friends from the animated series, Kiff, and throws them into a bouncy adventure in the Chibi format.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has released the latest installment of their short form interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales, with this one returning to the world of their animator series, Kiff.

with this one returning to the world of their animator series, In the new short, a chibi version of the titular squirrel and her best friend Barry are playing when they come across an inflatable house. They go inside to play and bounce around, from the furniture and bunk beds, even to the TV. Peep that Kiff test pattern, though!

One key problem – the house doesn’t belong to them. So when the owners show up, they are quickly thrown out.

Strolling down the street, they come across another house that is quite intriguing and forgetting any lesson they may have learned, head inside. That adventure could be another Chibi Tiny Tale at another time.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded featuring a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Kiff- based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now