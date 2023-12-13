Brad Garrett Joins ABC’s “Not Dead Yet” as New Series Regular

Emmy-winner Brad Garrett has joined the cast of ABC’s Not Dead Yet as a series regular, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Garett joins the second season of Not Dead Yet as a series regular, opposite star Gina Rodriguez.

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster who writes obituaries at her local newspaper alongside her best friend and her nemesis boss. The twist…she can see the dead people she's writing about, and they offer her life advice – whether she wants it or not.

follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster who writes obituaries at her local newspaper alongside her best friend and her nemesis boss. The twist…she can see the dead people she’s writing about, and they offer her life advice – whether she wants it or not. Garrett will play Duncan Rhodes, the owner/publisher of the SoCal Independent newspaper, among many other successful businesses. He is also the father of Nell’s boss Lexi (Lauren Ash). Duncan is a total master of the universe. He has exuberant confidence and charisma and at the same time is completely out of touch with how normal people live – but he doesn’t know that. He thinks everyone is probably considering space travel for their next vacation. No one is comfortable telling him he’s out of touch, or that he’s not a great father, until he meets Nell.

Garrett is known for his role as Robert Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, and previously starred in ABC's Single Parents.

, and previously starred in ABC’s Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 2 of Not Dead Yet premieres Wednesday, February 7th at 8:30/7:30c on ABC, streaming the next-day on Hulu