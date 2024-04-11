Is Captain America Coming to “X-Men ’97?”

After this week’s episode of X-Men ‘97 left Marvel fans in a state of emotional trauma, Marvel shared a new teaser for what’s to come in the remaining five episodes and it includes a very exciting appearance from a certain iconic weapon.
- The new 38-second teaser, titled “War,” features an appearance from Captain America’s shield.
- While the video doesn’t provide much context for the potential Captain America appearance in the series, we do see the iconic shield hit the snowy ground in front of a yellow boot, perhaps Rogue’s.
- It’s unclear if this would be Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson’s Captain America.
- However, this would not be the first time Cap showed up in the series, which is being continued from X-Men: The Animated Series.
- In season five, episode seven, titled “Old Soldiers,” we see a flashback to a time Wolverine teamed up with Captain America to take on the Red Skull.
- His appearance in this series could have larger repercussions though, especially after another character made a brief appearance in the series this week that could offer ties to the larger MCU.
- Aside from Cap’s shield, the new teaser features looks at Wolverine and Nightcrawler preparing to fight side by side, Storm continuing her adventure with Forge and quick glimpses of various X-Men leaping into action.
- Check out the new teaser below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- The first five episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series.