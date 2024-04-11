Is Captain America Coming to “X-Men ’97?”

After this week’s episode of X-Men ‘97 left Marvel fans in a state of emotional trauma, Marvel shared a new teaser for what’s to come in the remaining five episodes and it includes a very exciting appearance from a certain iconic weapon.

The new 38-second teaser, titled “War,” features an appearance from Captain America’s shield.

While the video doesn’t provide much context for the potential Captain America appearance in the series, we do see the iconic shield hit the snowy ground in front of a yellow boot, perhaps Rogue’s.

It’s unclear if this would be Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

However, this would not be the first time Cap showed up in the series, which is being continued from X-Men: The Animated Series .

. In season five, episode seven, titled “Old Soldiers,” we see a flashback to a time Wolverine teamed up with Captain America to take on the Red Skull.

His appearance in this series could have larger repercussions though, especially after another character made a brief appearance

Aside from Cap’s shield, the new teaser features looks at Wolverine and Nightcrawler preparing to fight side by side, Storm continuing her adventure with Forge and quick glimpses of various X-Men leaping into action.

Check out the new teaser below:

More on X-Men ‘97: