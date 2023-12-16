Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn Hosting Multiple Authors for Book Signing on Sunday, December 17th

Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Griffith Park will be opening their doors for a free public day, where they’ll be hosting holiday book signing with several authors.
What’s Happening:
- The Carolwood Foundation will be opening Walt Disney's Barn to the public on Sunday, December 17th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Included in the festivities will be a holiday book signing with several authors participating, including Don Hahn, Floyd Norman, Dave Bossert, Paula Sigmond-Lowery, and Charlie Price.
- Books will be available to purchase at the gift shop, and guests will also be allowed to bring books they have previously purchased to be signed.
- Author Dave Bossert shared on his Facebook page that he’ll be signing his newest books – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Visual Companion and The House of the Future: Walt Disney, MIT, and Monsanto's Vision of Tomorrow – along with many of his previously published books.
- During the event, guests can also expect a visit from Santa Claus, a formal flag retreat ceremony, and more.
- For more information on this month’s public day, visit the Facebook page for Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn.