Cast of Festival of the Lion King Reacts to “Mufasa: The Lion King” Trailer

The trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has been released. Disney shared a reaction video from some of their biggest fans, the cast of The Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks added to their Instagram the cast of The Festival of the Lion King after seeing the trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King , which will be in theaters starting December 20.

About Mufasa: The Lion King:

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Cast:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional Casting Includes:

Braelyn Rankins

Theo Somolu

Folake Olowofoyeku

Joanna Jones

Thuso Mbedu

Sheila Atim

Abdul Salis

Dominique Jennings

Planning a Trip?:

