Cast of Festival of the Lion King Reacts to “Mufasa: The Lion King” Trailer

The trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has been released. Disney shared a reaction video from some of their biggest fans, the cast of The Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks added to their Instagram the cast of The Festival of the Lion King after seeing the trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, which will be in theaters starting December 20.
- Check out the reaction video below.
About Mufasa: The Lion King:
- Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.
- Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.
- The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
Cast:
- Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother
- Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
- Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki
- Preston Nyman as Zazu
- Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride
- Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe
- Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi
- Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia
- Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego
- John Kani as Rafiki
- Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
- Billy Eichner as Timon
- Donald Glover as Simba
- Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala
Additional Casting Includes:
- Braelyn Rankins
- Theo Somolu
- Folake Olowofoyeku
- Joanna Jones
- Thuso Mbedu
- Sheila Atim
- Abdul Salis
- Dominique Jennings
