A Quick Casting Request for Kathleen Kennedy

Dear Kathleen Kennedy and the greater Lucasfilm Team,

Hi. I hope you’re well. Big things ahead, how exciting! Daisy Ridley and The Acolyte and more opportunities to print money with Grogu merchandise. We love that little adorable booger!

I do have a request, however. I know, an open request from a rando in the midst of trying to “restructure” the brand is not ideal. Yet, I know you’re moving so many that it might be the best time to fight in an obvious addition.

Now, I’m not sure if you’re well versed in this year’s awards season. You have a lot going on. However, I need you to bring Lily Gladstone to the front of mind.

Gladstone is currently nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards for her landmark turn in Killers of the Flower Moon. So much of her performance is ruminating in the quiet. The slightest movement in her face unlocks a lifetime of trauma, heartbreak, and unrelenting hope. It’s a masterpiece of acting that has remained with me since I saw the film in October.

What does this have to do with you? Well, if you’ve read up on Gladstone or listened to her interviews, she has made clear that what inspired her to act…were the Ewoks.

Yes! Can you believe it?! The lovable, teddy-bear-like figures that inhabit Endor are the reason an Academy Award nominated actress wanted to begin honing her craft. That’s pretty remarkable, if you ask me. Heck, even her Twitter bio showcases her love.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live (Synergy!), she talked about her love of the Ewoks. Once she found out characters in film were just acting, she realized she could be an Ewok. She also goes on to say how she identified with the Ewoks as a form of indigenous resistance and how they, in a way, took down the empire.

So, Kathleen and team, I come to you with an obvious proposal. Can you make Lily Gladstone a lead in a Star Wars property? I know, I know, it’s out of nowhere. Many famous actors are already “fans”, but the case to include Gladstone writes itself. She’s a fan of not only the world of Star Wars, but that of a more often ignored group of characters. She has acting merit behind her, picking up numerous awards this season. She’s a proud voice for Indigenous actors everywhere, allowing for a unique and wanted new voice for Star Wars storytelling.

Again, I know that this is out of the blue, but I beg you to consider. Lily Gladstone for Star Wars. Please make it so.

May the Force Be With You,

Marshal