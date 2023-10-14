Celebrate Insomniac Games’ Upcoming Sequel with “The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Dark Horse Books, Marvel Games, and Insomniac Games have teamed up to present The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition, a new artbook celebrating the highly-praised Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game saga. As the inimitable web-heads swing, jump, and glide across Marvel’s New York, iconic villains threaten to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love. Now readers can explore the creation of this dynamic new entry in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game series—from unforgettable characters, extraordinary equipment, breathtaking locales, thrilling storyboards, and more—all accompanied by insightful commentary from the game’s creative team.

If fans are looking for more, The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will also be available in a Deluxe Edition featuring an exclusive cover, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery quality print.

will also be available in a Deluxe Edition featuring an exclusive cover, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery quality print. The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition swing into bookstores on April 16, 2024 and into comic shops April 17, 2024.

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 232 pages, 9 x 12″ Standard Edition is now available to pre-order

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition 232 pages, 9 x 12″ Deluxe Edition is now available to pre-order



