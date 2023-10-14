Celebrate Insomniac Games’ Upcoming Sequel with “The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Dark Horse Books, Marvel Games, and Insomniac Games have teamed up to present The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition, a new artbook celebrating the highly-praised Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development.

  • In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game saga. As the inimitable web-heads swing, jump, and glide across Marvel’s New York, iconic villains threaten to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.
  • Now readers can explore the creation of this dynamic new entry in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game series—from unforgettable characters, extraordinary equipment, breathtaking locales, thrilling storyboards, and more—all accompanied by insightful commentary from the game’s creative team.
  • If fans are looking for more, The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also be available in a Deluxe Edition featuring an exclusive cover, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery quality print.
  • The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition swing into bookstores on April 16, 2024 and into comic shops April 17, 2024.

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition

What they’re saying:

  • Project editor Ian Tucker: “As diehard comic fans and gamers ourselves, we couldn’t be more pleased to showcase the Insomniac Games and Marvel Games team’s passion and creativity. Insomniac has delivered the definitive Spider-Man gaming experience, and we can’t wait for readers to dig into this amazing collection of art and commentary.”
