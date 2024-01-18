Celebrate National Winnie the Pooh Day With New Disney Junior Content

Did you know that January 18 is National Winnie the Pooh Day? This lovable bear means so much to multiple generations, and Disney Junior has some content to celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day.

What’s Happening:

If you are a fan of Winnie the Pooh, Disney Junior has some content to celebrate his big day.

New Playdate With Winnie the Pooh Episode:

A brand new Playdate with Winnie the Pooh episode, Piglet, Rabbit, and the Picnic , premieres today on both Disney Junior and Disney Channel

episode, , premieres today on both Disney Junior and The series debuted in August and follows “a young Pooh Bear and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood, introducing audiences to a fun and silly side of these preschool-aged characters.”

If you've missed any episodes, they are available on Disney+

Soundtrack:

You can listen to the soundtrack for Season One, which debuted on January 12.

This is available to stream on all major platforms.

Me & Winnie the Pooh Short:

Also starting today A new Me & Winnie the Pooh short, Pooh Bear Plays Hide-And-Seek is available on Disney Junior YouTube.

short, is available on Disney Junior YouTube. In this short-form series, Pooh is vlogging and talking directly to the camera.