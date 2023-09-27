Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of “Star Wars Rebels” with Variant Comic Covers

Next year will mark 10 years since fans were introduced to a new band of galactic heroes in Star Wars Rebels, and Marvel Comics will celebrate the milestone with new variant covers by acclaimed artist Caspar Wijngaard.
- Depicting the beloved cast of the series, the Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Covers will adorn issues of Marvel’s ongoing “Star Wars” and “Star Wars: Darth Vader” comic book titles from January to April.
- Set before Star Wars: A New Hope, the hit animated series chronicled the early adventures of the Rebellion and starred Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, pilot Hera Syndulla, her loyal astromech droid Chopper, Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, and many more.
- The series also continued the saga of Ahsoka Tano and brought back Grand Admiral Thrawn to the Star Wars mythos.
- Since ending, Star Wars Rebels continues to impact Star Wars storytelling from appearances in comic books and novels to the new Ahsoka series, which catches up with many of the show’s central characters as they embark on exciting new journeys.
- Fans can also return to the Star Wars Rebels era by enjoying the complete series on Disney+.
- Take a look at all eight new variant covers coming next year:
On Sale January
“Star Wars #42″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – The Grand Inquisitor
“Star Wars: Darth Vader #42″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Ahsoka
On Sale February
“Star Wars #43″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Jarrus and Zeb
“Star Wars: Darth Vader #43″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Ezra Bridger and Chopper
On Sale March
“Star Wars #44″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Hera Syndulla
“Star Wars: Darth Vader #44″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Sabine Wren
On Sale April
“Star Wars #45″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Thrawn
“Star Wars: Darth Vader #45″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Agent Kallus
What they’re saying:
- Artist Caspar Wijngaard: "It was such an honor to be involved in the 10th anniversary for Rebels, having recently revisiting the adventures of the Spectres in preparation for Ashoka, this opportunity was perfect timing. We’ve been absolutely spoiled with Rebels content these last few weeks and I’m glad in could be a part of it in some way."