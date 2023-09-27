Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of “Star Wars Rebels” with Variant Comic Covers

Next year will mark 10 years since fans were introduced to a new band of galactic heroes in Star Wars Rebels, and Marvel Comics will celebrate the milestone with new variant covers by acclaimed artist Caspar Wijngaard.

Depicting the beloved cast of the series, the Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Covers will adorn issues of Marvel’s ongoing “Star Wars” and “Star Wars: Darth Vader” comic book titles from January to April.

Set before Star Wars: A New Hope , the hit animated series chronicled the early adventures of the Rebellion and starred Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, pilot Hera Syndulla, her loyal astromech droid Chopper, Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, and many more.

Since ending, Star Wars Rebels continues to impact Star Wars storytelling from appearances in comic books and novels to the new Ahsoka series, which catches up with many of the show’s central characters as they embark on exciting new journeys.

On Sale January

“Star Wars #42″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – The Grand Inquisitor

“Star Wars: Darth Vader #42″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Ahsoka

On Sale February

“Star Wars #43″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Jarrus and Zeb

“Star Wars: Darth Vader #43″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Ezra Bridger and Chopper

On Sale March

“Star Wars #44″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Hera Syndulla

“Star Wars: Darth Vader #44″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Sabine Wren

On Sale April

“Star Wars #45″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Thrawn

“Star Wars: Darth Vader #45″ Rebels 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Caspar Wijngaard – Agent Kallus

